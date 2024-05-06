IRIS Business Services Introduces "IRIS Myeinvois" SaaS Platform for Seamless e-Invoice Compliance in Malaysia

NAVI MUMBAI, India, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IRIS Business Services (BSE: 540735), a leading provider of innovative regulatory reporting software solutions, proudly announces the launch of 'IRIS Myeinvois', a cutting-edge Software as a Service (SaaS) platform designed to streamline e-Invoice compliance for taxpayers in Malaysia.

As per the mandate set forth by Malaysia's tax regulator, Lembaga Hasil Dalam Negeri (LHDN), businesses are required to adopt electronic invoicing for tax compliance. In response to this regulatory requirement, IRIS Myeinvois offers a comprehensive solution that empowers businesses to achieve e-Invoice compliance effortlessly.

The hallmark feature of IRIS Myeinvois is its capability to seamlessly transform data from diverse source systems into the prescribed format for e-Invoice generation. This functionality not only simplifies the compliance process but also enhances efficiency by eliminating manual data entry errors.

Furthermore, IRIS Myeinvois provides users with flexible connectivity options, including API integration, file-based SFTP integration, manual file uploads, and direct manual entries via the intuitive portal interface. This versatility ensures that businesses of all sizes and technological capabilities can easily leverage the platform to meet their e-Invoice compliance obligations.

In addition to its core functionality, IRIS Myeinvois offers a range of value-added features to enhance user experience and maximize productivity. Customizable invoice templates enable businesses to tailor their invoices according to their branding and specific requirements. Real-time alerts ensure timely notifications for important events and deadlines, enabling proactive compliance management. Moreover, robust analytics capabilities provide valuable insights into invoicing trends and patterns, empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions.

"We are thrilled to introduce IRIS Myeinvois to the Malaysian market," said Gautam Mahanti, Business Head at IRIS Business Services. "With its user-friendly interface, advanced features, and seamless integration capabilities, IRIS Myeinvois is poised to revolutionize e-Invoice compliance for businesses across Malaysia."

About IRIS Business Services

IRIS Business Services is at the forefront of solutions for regulatory reporting and compliance, trusted by over 30 regulators, 6000+ enterprises, in 52 countries.

The tax technology division of IRIS, IRIS Tax Tech, aids businesses in fulfilling their GST compliance obligations and in processing e-invoices by serving over 1500 companies in India, generating over 3 mn e-Invoices every month.

Additionally, it is appointed by the Indian government as an Invoice Registration Portal (IRP) for companies to meet the e-invoicing mandate.

