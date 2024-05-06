Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of IZE Fintech Blockchain (IZE) on May 1, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the IZE/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

IZE Fintech Blockchain (IZE) is a Web3.0 ecosystem that transforms data exchange by directly connecting data creators with users within a secure and transparent blockchain environment, promoting fairness and efficiency in digital transactions.

Introducing IZE Fintech Blockchain: Transforming data exchange in a decentralized Web3.0 environment

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of IZE Fintech Blockchain (IZE), an innovative initiative that aims to revolutionize the way big data is utilized and compensated in the digital economy. Positioned at the intersection of blockchain technology and big data, IZE seeks to establish a new standard for data transactions, emphasizing privacy protection and equitable compensation for data providers. The project is designed to align with Web 3.0 standards, utilizing blockchain to ensure that personal information is protected while enabling fair and direct exchanges between data providers and consumers.

The core of the IZE project revolves around the use of a proprietary blockchain platform to facilitate and secure all transactions within its ecosystem. This platform leverages advanced blockchain functionalities to safeguard user data and employ artificial intelligence to efficiently process and analyze large sets of fragmented data. The goal is to extract valuable insights without compromising the privacy of the information providers. Through this technology, IZE aims to create a more transparent and efficient marketplace for data, where users are duly rewarded for their contributions.

As part of its broader vision, IZE is developing several key applications, including the IZE Application and IZEverse, a metaverse platform. These applications are intended to support a variety of data interactions and services, from simple data sales to immersive virtual experiences. The tokenomics of the IZE ecosystem are structured to encourage active participation and investment, with IZE tokens serving as the medium of exchange for services, rewards, and governance within the platform. Through this holistic approach, IZE Fintech Blockchain is setting the stage for a more dynamic and equitable data economy.

About IZE Token

Based on ERC20, IZE has a total supply of 10 billion (i.e. 10,000,000,000). The total issuance of IZE tokens is distributed as follows: 40% for presales, 10% for platform development and operation, 10% for marketing, 10% for the team, 15% for partners, and 5% for advisors. The IZE token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 6:00 UTC on May 1, 2024. Investors who are interested in IZE can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

