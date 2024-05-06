Waga Energy

Arcavi and Waga Energy commission a RNG production unit in north-eastern France



Arcavi and Waga Energy commission a RNG production unit in north-eastern France Arcavi, a mixed economy company committed to the sustainable management of waste in the Ardennes region, and Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA), a global expert in the production of Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) from landfills, commissioned a RNG production unit at the waste treatment and recovery site IVEDA in Éteignières (Ardennes, France) on April 26, 2024. The plant uses the WAGABOX® technology, an innovation developed and patented by Waga Energy, to produce RNG from the gas issued spontaneously by organic landfill waste. This green gas, a renewable substitute to fossil gas, is injected directly into the local distribution network to supply households and businesses of local communities. The WAGABOX® unit can process 370 scfm (600 m3/h) of landfill gas and produce around 85,000 MMBtu (25 GWh) of RNG per year, depending on the concentration of methane in the raw gas. The ramp-up is to take place gradually: for the time being, the unit will replace one of the two cogeneration engines installed on the site to produce heat and electricity; from next year, once the second engine has been shut down, it will process all the gas available and will then be able to supply more than 2,500 households, thereby avoiding the emission of around 3,000 tons of CO2 eq per year into the atmosphere. [1] The new unit will significantly increase the site's energy efficiency and provide local and renewable energy to replace fossil fuels, particularly for transport, industry and urban heating. Created in 1978 by the Ardennes Departmental Council, Arcavi implements the waste management policy of the region and operates the IVEDA site at Éteignières, which can process up to 120,000 tons of waste a year. The project received a €311,260 subsidy from the French Environment and Energy Management Agency (Ademe) as part of the "i-Nov Innovation Competition", funded by the France 2030 plan, to improve the efficiency of the RNG production unit. The i-Nov Innovation Competition supports innovation projects of start-ups and SMEs with particularly strong potential for the French economy. Marc Wathy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Arcavi: "Using waste as a resource is a concrete opportunity to develop a green and sustainable energy source for the Ardennes region. We're very excited to be working with our new partner, Waga Energy, to strengthen the site's existing biogas recovery on a long-term basis." Mathieu Lefebvre, Chief Executive Officer of Waga Energy: "Thanks to the WAGABOX® technology, the IVEDA site at Éteignières has become a RNG producer, supplying the region with green, local and sustainable energy. We're delighted to be working hand in hand with Arcavi to help make the Ardennes region greener." About Arcavi ARCAVI is a mixed economy company committed to the sustainable management of waste in the Ardennes region since its establishment 45 years ago. Founded by the General Council of Ardennes, now known as the Departmental Council, as well as various public investors (the mixed waste treatment syndicate VALODEA, the city of Charleville-Mézières) and private investors (Caisse des Dépôts et de Consignation, Caisse Régionale du Crédit Agricole, and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry), ARCAVI has always been at the forefront of innovation to meet the new requirements for waste valorization. The company initially managed the Éteignières landfill site, with the support of a comprehensive network of transfer centers, in order to address illegal waste dumping as per the Departmental Council's wishes. It then diversified its activities in recyclable valorization alongside VALODEA for the management of sorting centers since 2000, and by creating the multi-process site of Chalandry Elaire in 2005. In 2023, ARCAVI also established a methanization unit in partnership with local farmers, VALODEA, the town hall of CHALANDRY-ELAIRE, and ENERGIC. ARCAVI has been a pioneer in renewable energy production by harnessing the biogas contained in the waste storage cells. ARCAVI's efforts were recognized when the municipality of Éteignières received the national renewable energy league award in 2012, in recognition of the innovative processes implemented. Waste holds a promising future, becoming a locally usable source of renewable energy. About Waga Energy Waga Energy (EPA: WAGA) produces competitively priced Renewable Natural Gas (also known as "biomethane") by upgrading landfill gas using a patented purification technology called WAGABOX®. The RNG produced is injected directly into the gas distribution networks that supply individuals and businesses, providing a substitute for natural gas. Waga Energy finances, builds and operates its WAGABOX® units under long-term contracts with landfill operators for the supply of raw gas, and generates income by selling the RNG it produces or by offering a purification service. As of the date of this press release, Waga Energy operates 23 (directly owned or sold) units in France, Spain, Canada and the US, representing an installed capacity of 915 GWh per year. Each project initiated by Waga Energy contributes to the fight against global warming and helps the energy transition. Waga Energy is listed on Euronext Paris. Contacts : Arcavi Marc Wathy President & CEO of ARCAVI 03 24 37 84 85 accueil@arcavi.com Waga Energy Laurent Barbotin Directeur des Relations Investisseurs

[1] Estimate based on comparative emission factors for natural gas and renewable natural gas in France, as determined by French energy agency Ademe's carbon database, and factoring in direct and indirect emissions.



