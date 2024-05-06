Anzeige
Montag, 06.05.2024

WKN: A1W60Y | ISIN: NL0010583399 | Ticker-Symbol: CSUA
Tradegate
03.05.24
21:57 Uhr
20,900 Euro
+0,020
+0,10 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
AMX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.05.2024 | 07:10
82 Leser
Corbion reports the progress of its € 20 million share buyback program 29 April - 3 May 2024

Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its € 20 million share buyback program announced on 26 April 2024.

During the week of 29 April up to and including 3 May 2024 a total of 38,702 shares were repurchased at an average price of €20.5887 for a total amount of €796,825.79.

To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to €796,825.79 representing 3.98% of the overall share buyback program.

Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

Attachment

  • Weekly progress on Corbion share buyback program 29 April - 3 May 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3371b08a-d94b-4c4f-8bea-a061be1d1e9a)

