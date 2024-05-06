Indian manufacturer VSole has introduced single-phase hybrid inverters 3 kW to 6 kW with power output ratings. The inverters reportedly allow uninterrupted power to the connected loads, with a UPS-level switching time of four minutes. From pv magazine India India's VSole has introduced the VS-HY line of single-phase, hybrid inverters to manage the flow of electricity between solar panels, grid, and battery storage. The series includes wall-mounted inverters featuring maximum power point tracking (MPPT) technology, in rated power outputs ranging from 3 kW to 6 kW. The inverters are compatible ...

