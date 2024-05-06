Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.: Heidrick & Struggles Adds One Consultant in Israel and Two Consultants in Europe

LONDON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a partner and principal to its Executive Search business and a principal in the Heidrick Consulting business in Europe and Israel in February and March 2024.

Dafna Alexander joined the Tel Aviv office as a partner in the Global Technology & Services Practice, bringing more than 25 years of experience in executive search and in managing human resources in startups and global corporations. Previously, she was head of the Hi-Tech division of Nisha Executive, an Israeli executive search firm.

Ryan Abbott joined the London office as a principal in the Healthcare and Life Science Practice, adding strong experience in the med tech and health tech verticals. He brings a successful track record from other life sciences search firms where he served early-stage ventures, private equity backed growth companies, and public companies.

"With their proven track record of working with leadership teams, Ryan and Dafna's expertise will help our clients identify the talent needed to drive their crucial discovery and development in the life sciences and technology spaces to inspire innovation and bring long-term success in a rapidly evolving environment," said Claire Skinner, Regional Leader, Europe and Africa.

Tom Wooldridge joined the London office as a principal in the Heidrick Consulting Purpose-Driven Change practice, businessfourzero. He brings more than 15 years of experience in organizational effectiveness, both in the public and private sectors. Previously, he was a consultant at The Chemistry Group, a talent strategy consultancy, and earlier worked at McKinsey & Company and Deloitte.

"Having led transformation work as a member of the police force and as a consultant at McKinsey, Tom brings unique insight into organizational dynamics and the way leadership plays out through change," said Atif Sheikh, businessfourzero CEO. "His skills and perspective are exactly what is needed as companies continue to navigate the evolving landscape. "

