ELFBAR launches EW9000 vape kit

Design allows adult users to freely reshuffle parts.

Top-notch price-to-performance ratio is also highlighted.

DUBAI, UAE, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global vape brand ELFBAR unveiled EW9000, an innovative vape kit shaped with a single-use pod and an attachable charging unit, to the United Arab Emirates in the Middle East market.

Its arrival in the United Arab Emirates coincides with its debut in Canada and some Latin American countries.

Lasting experience by magnetic structure of versatility

Featuring two parallel magnetic parts, this latest vape kit comprises two parts - a single-use pod that can be replaced, and an 820mAh attachable charging unit - that are magnetically connected to provide long-lasting performance with up to 9,000 puffs.

With the pod unit mounted with an in-built battery, adult vapers can choose between this structure, and the pod-charging unit kit. The two different formats offer adult users an uninterrupted power-up experience with seamless reshuffles when vaping.

Playful mix-and-match in simple snaps

Presenting a selection of eight flavors, which vary by market, EW9000 inherits highly favored classic tastes along the ELFBAR line, such as Blue Razz Ice, a signature flavor.

This is the latest development in ELFBAR's commitment to continuously leveling up user experience, that palates in different demographics must be well represented and flavors need to be tailored to diversified user demands.

The charging units are available in seven colors and with six patterns, allowing users to explore up to 56 different combinations.

EW9000's customization of interchangeability with a snap is set to become the new hand gadget for adult vapers.

Replaceable pods reduce costs

Underpinned by EW9000's magnetic structure, users can replace the single-use pod while keeping the charging unit for reuse. In contrast with conventional single-use vapes, EW9000 is optimized to help users stay cost-efficient and largely extend the product lifetime by simply purchasing new pods.

"EW9000 is the latest ELFBAR product with the sole aim of providing the experience at the bottom of every adult vaper's heart, on top of a more cost-effective option," commented Anthony Chau, Industrial Designer of EW9000.

With a magnetic structure, and varied color and icon combinations, EW9000 is the adult fidget gadget on their smoking cessation journey.

ELFBAR's regional engagement stepped up in November 2023 when its BC10000 was unveiled in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. The ultra-big puff vape elevates the mouthfeel to an unprecedented level.

In the future, ELFBAR will increase its investment in R&D, bringing great products and better vaping experience to local customers.

About ELFBAR

ELFBAR is a pioneer and innovator in the global vaping industry. Since its inception in 2018, it has been exploring new frontiers by providing a distinct and diverse vaping experience with innovation at its core.

ELFBAR stays committed to compliance, youth access prevention and sustainable growth in its unwavering responsibility as a leading brand favored and referred by tens of millions of adult users worldwide.

