The state-owned Central Electricity Board of Mauritius has launched a tender for consultancy services at a 15 MW solar project. The deadline for applications is May 22. The Central Electricity Board of Mauritius has kicked off a tender for consultants to assist with the implementation of a 15 MW solar farm. The consultants will act as independent engineers on the project. International consultancy firms and Mauritian entities are invited to apply. Full details are available upon request from the Central Electricity Board's website. The deadline for applications, which must be submitted by post, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...