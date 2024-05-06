Anzeige
Montag, 06.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+56,25% in 5 Tagen: Genialer Schachzug - diese Übernahme verändert alles
06.05.2024
Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 
06-May-2024 / 09:25 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Index Euro Agg SRI UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) 
DEALING DATE: 03-May-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 44.5685 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14733 
CODE: EAHG LN 
ISIN: LU2368674045 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      LU2368674045 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      EAHG LN 
Sequence No.:  319740 
EQS News ID:  1896143 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2024 03:25 ET (07:25 GMT)

