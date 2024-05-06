ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 35 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 155.7 (116.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 54 % and amounted to SEK 8.0 (5.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 35 % to SEK 163.7 (121.2) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - April 2024 increased by 20 % to SEK 618.2 (514.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 24-Apr 23-Apr Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change The Nordics 24.7 21.5 15 % 92.8 95,0 -2 % Central Europe 44.9 29.3 53 % 164.4 120.2 37 % East Europe 31.1 30.6 2 % 124.9 123.1 1 % South & West Europe 25.5 15.6 63 % 96.1 64.7 49 % The Baltics 8.1 7,0 16 % 32,0 28.1 14 % North America 15.0 5.8 159 % 50.4 25.4 98 % Asia-Pacific 5.3 5.2 2 % 17.6 20.8 -15 % Africa 1.1 1,0 10 % 4.4 4.8 -8 % Zinzino 155.7 116.0 34 % 582.6 482.1 21 % Faun Pharma 8,0 5.2 54 % 35.6 32.8 9 % Zinzino Group 163.7 121.2 35 % 618.2 514.9 20 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-april-2024,c3973683

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3973683/82ccc33138be2a5e.pdf 2404 Press release Salesreport EN

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-april-2024-302136595.html