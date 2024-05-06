Anzeige
Montag, 06.05.2024

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442
PR Newswire
06.05.2024 | 10:24
81 Leser
ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 35 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 155.7 (116.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 54 % and amounted to SEK 8.0 (5.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 35 % to SEK 163.7 (121.2) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - April 2024 increased by 20 % to SEK 618.2 (514.9) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:


Regions,MSEK

24-Apr

23-Apr

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

24.7

21.5

15 %

92.8

95,0

-2 %

Central Europe

44.9

29.3

53 %

164.4

120.2

37 %

East Europe

31.1

30.6

2 %

124.9

123.1

1 %

South & West Europe

25.5

15.6

63 %

96.1

64.7

49 %

The Baltics

8.1

7,0

16 %

32,0

28.1

14 %

North America

15.0

5.8

159 %

50.4

25.4

98 %

Asia-Pacific

5.3

5.2

2 %

17.6

20.8

-15 %

Africa

1.1

1,0

10 %

4.4

4.8

-8 %

Zinzino

155.7

116.0

34 %

582.6

482.1

21 %

Faun Pharma

8,0

5.2

54 %

35.6

32.8

9 %

Zinzino Group

163.7

121.2

35 %

618.2

514.9

20 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--preliminary-sales-report-april-2024,c3973683

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3973683/82ccc33138be2a5e.pdf

2404 Press release Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-april-2024-302136595.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
