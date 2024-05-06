ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT APRIL 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 35 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in April for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 34 % and amounted to SEK 155.7 (116.0) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 54 % and amounted to SEK 8.0 (5.2) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 35 % to SEK 163.7 (121.2) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - April 2024 increased by 20 % to SEK 618.2 (514.9) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
24-Apr
23-Apr
Change
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Change
The Nordics
24.7
21.5
15 %
92.8
95,0
-2 %
Central Europe
44.9
29.3
53 %
164.4
120.2
37 %
East Europe
31.1
30.6
2 %
124.9
123.1
1 %
South & West Europe
25.5
15.6
63 %
96.1
64.7
49 %
The Baltics
8.1
7,0
16 %
32,0
28.1
14 %
North America
15.0
5.8
159 %
50.4
25.4
98 %
Asia-Pacific
5.3
5.2
2 %
17.6
20.8
-15 %
Africa
1.1
1,0
10 %
4.4
4.8
-8 %
Zinzino
155.7
116.0
34 %
582.6
482.1
21 %
Faun Pharma
8,0
5.2
54 %
35.6
32.8
9 %
Zinzino Group
163.7
121.2
35 %
618.2
514.9
20 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
