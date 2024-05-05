ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) ("Perficient" or "the Company"), a leading global digital consultancy transforming the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII ("EQT Asia"), part of EQT AB, a purpose-driven global investment organization, in an all-cash transaction that values Perficient at an enterprise value of approximately $3.0 billion.

Under the terms of the agreement, Perficient stockholders will receive $76.00 per share in cash for each share of common stock owned as of the closing of the transaction. The purchase price represents a 75% premium to Perficient's closing stock price on April 29, 2024, the last unaffected trading day prior to the transaction announcement, and a 51% premium to the Company's 30-day volume-weighted average share price for the period ending April 29, 2024.

"Today's announcement is the result of a comprehensive review by the Board to maximize value for the company and its shareholders," said Jeffrey Davis, Chairman of the Board of Perficient. "We are proud of the role Perficient plays in delivering big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. With this agreement with EQT, we will provide our shareholders with compelling, certain cash value for their shares while continuing to support our clients in exceeding expectations, outpacing the competition, and growing their businesses."

"Today marks a momentous next step for our company," said Tom Hogan, President and CEO of Perficient. "This is an exciting new chapter that would not have been possible without our employees' hard work and dedication to our clients, partners, and other stakeholders. EQT's vision for Perficient aligns directly with ours, and I look forward to partnering with them as we continue on our global growth journey."

Hari Gopalakrishnan, Partner within the EQT Private Capital Asia advisory team said, "Perficient is well known for its world class end-to-end digital consulting capabilities, and unmatched global delivery. In recent years, the Perficient team has been successful in expanding the scope of their offerings, and we look forward to supporting them in driving further growth. We have significant experience investing in the digital technology space, and I am confident that this exciting partnership will help strengthen Perficient's unique position in the marketplace."

Transaction Details

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by Perficient's Board of Directors, is expected to close by the end of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by Perficient stockholders and receipt of regulatory approvals. The transaction is not subject to a financing condition.

Upon completion of the transaction Perficient's shares will no longer trade on the NASDAQ, and Perficient will become a private company. In addition, Perficient's headquarters will remain in St. Louis, Tom Hogan will continue as CEO, and the current management team will continue to lead Perficient.

First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

In a separate press release issued today, Perficient announced its first quarter 2024 financial results. The press release is available via Perficient's website under the Investor Relations section. In light of the announced transaction with EQT Asia, Perficient has canceled the scheduled conference call.

Advisors

BofA Securities is serving as lead financial advisor and Wells Fargo as financial advisor to Perficient in connection with the transaction. Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as Perficient's legal advisor. J.P. Morgan and TD Securities are serving as financial advisors to EQT, and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is acting as legal advisor.

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers' expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world's largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

About EQT

EQT is a purpose-driven global leading investment organization with EUR 242 billion in total assets under management (EUR 132 billion in fee-generating assets under management), within two business segments - Private Capital and Real Assets. EQT owns portfolio companies and assets in Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Americas and supports them in achieving sustainable growth, operational excellence and market leadership.

More info: www.eqtgroup.com

