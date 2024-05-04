Anzeige
04.05.2024
20 Leser
RaySearch Laboratories: RaySearch and C-RAD sign collaboration agreement

STOCKHOLM, May 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) and C-RAD are pleased to announce a collaboration agreement, aiming at jointly developing innovative solutions and products to enhance the quality of radiation therapy.

The focus of the collaboration is to investigate how the C-RAD surface scanning technologies can be utilized during treatment planning in RaySearch's treatment planning system RayStation®*. Today, the surfaces from the C-RAD surface guided radiation therapy system, Catalyst+, are used during imaging and treatment. Making the Catalyst+ surfaces available in RayStation has many potential applications. One such application is to extend a cone beam CT image that has a limited field-of-view by using information from the surface scanning. This will lead to more complete representation of the patient's anatomy, which in turn results in a more dependable basis for clinical decisions. As a first outcome of the announced collaboration, the above-described application will be demonstrated at the ongoing trade show ESTRO, with a continuation to explore other applications of the companies' respective products.

Cecilia de Leeuw, CEO and President, C-RAD, says: "We are thrilled about the collaboration with RaySearch, where we will enhance and find new innovative solutions in our common fight against cancer.

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch, says: "I look forward to collaborating with C-RAD, which is also located close to us in Sweden. The additional information about the patient's anatomy provided by surface scanning from Catalyst+ has the potential to greatly improve different steps in the radiation therapy treatment planning process in RayStation."

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:
[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/r/raysearch-and-c-rad-sign-collaboration-agreement,c3973231

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1102/3973231/2778007.pdf

RaySearch Press Release May 4, 2024

https://news.cision.com/raysearch-laboratories/i/press-release-1200x620-c-rad,c3296639

Press-release 1200x620 C RAD

SOURCE RaySearch Laboratories

