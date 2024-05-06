DJ Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist (WATU LN) Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-May-2024 / 10:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Water ESG Screened UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 03-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 65.7259 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23334233 CODE: WATU LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATU LN Sequence No.: 319763 EQS News ID: 1896229 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

