On the change in Silvano Fashion Group observation status

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-06 11:24 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 6, 2024 to change the grounds of watch notation applied for Silvano Fashion Group (SFG1T, ISIN code: EE3100001751). The observation status applied on May 2, 2024 is removed as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied on ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because Silvano Fashion Group had not published the auditor's report alongside with its consolidated annual report of 2023. The observation status applied to the company on March 1, 2022 is still in force. The purpose of applying observation status is to alert market participants.