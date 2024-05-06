Anzeige
Montag, 06.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+56,25% in 5 Tagen: Genialer Schachzug - diese Übernahme verändert alles
WKN: A0DKXK | ISIN: EE3100001751 | Ticker-Symbol: FQE
Lang & Schwarz
06.05.24
12:41 Uhr
1,154 Euro
-1,154
-100,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
SILVANO FASHION GROUP AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SILVANO FASHION GROUP AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1361,17212:41
GlobeNewswire
06.05.2024 | 11:34
115 Leser
On the change in Silvano Fashion Group observation status

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-05-06 11:24 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on May 6, 2024 to change the grounds of watch notation
applied for Silvano Fashion Group (SFG1T, ISIN code: EE3100001751). 

The observation status applied on May 2, 2024 is removed as the reasons due to
which the observation status was applied on ceased to exist. 

Observation status was applied because Silvano Fashion Group had not published
the auditor's report alongside with its consolidated annual report of 2023. 

The observation status applied to the company on March 1, 2022 is still in
force. 

The purpose of applying observation status is to alert market participants.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
