Turkish developer YEO and Zambian sustainable energy company are constructing a 60 MW solar plant with a 20 MWh battery energy storage system in southern Zambia. Turkey's YEO is partnering with Zambian sustainable energy company GEI Power to develop a 60 MW/20 MWh solar plant with battery storage in Choma district, southern Zambia. The facility has been touted as Zambia's first solar plant with battery storage. Valued at approximately $65 million, it is scheduled to reach commercial operations in September 2025 and serve at least 65,000 households with electricity. GEI Power Managing Director ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...