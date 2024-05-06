Anzeige
Montag, 06.05.2024
+56,25% in 5 Tagen: Genialer Schachzug - diese Übernahme verändert alles
WKN: 934515 | ISIN: FR0004007813
Frankfurt
06.05.24
11:30 Uhr
31,350 Euro
+0,450
+1,46 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Kaufman & Broad SA: DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 2024 
06-May-2024 / 11:17 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 Press release 
 Press release 
 Paris, 2023, May 6th 
 
DESCRIPTION OF THE SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM 
 
 
 1. Result of the previous plan 
 
Declaration of the operations realized on treasury shares from 2023, May 4th, until 2024 May 6th, (covering the period 
which starting on the day following the assessment of the previous program was established and ending on 2024, May 6th 
): 
 
Percentage of treasury shares in the capital owned directly and indirectly (1) 1.92% 
Number of stocks cancelled in the last 24 months (2)              1,751,000 
Number of shares owned in portfolio (1)                    382,197 
Accounting value of the portfolio (1)                     EUR9,606,146 
Market value of the portfolio (1)                       EUR11,886,327 
                           Positions opened the day of the description of the repurchase 
               Amounted gross flow (3) program 
 
                     Sales /   Buy positions         Sales positions 
               Buy 
                     Transfer  Call option bought  Futures Put option sold   Forward sale 
Number of shares       264,695   266,895 
Average maximum maturity 
Average transaction price  27.592   27.684 
(3) 
Cash transaction 
Amounts           7,303,352  7,338,790 1. On May 6th, 2024 (market close on May 3rd, 2024) 2. In the last 24 months prior to May 6th, 2024 3. Covering the period which starting on the day following the assessment of the previous program wasestablished and ending on May 3rd,2024. It concerns transaction made as part of block transactions or liquiditycontract. 2.   Allocation by objectives of shares owned the day of the publication of the hereby document:

Number of treasury shares owned directly and indirectly: 382,197 representing 1.92 % of the company capital.

Number of shares owned by objective:

-- Animation of the stock through a liquidity contract AMAFI :200

-- External growth operations: 0

-- Covering option plan for stock or other employees'shareholding system: 381,997

-- Coverage of securities giving right to share attribution: 0

-- Cancellation: 0 3. New share repurchase program:

-- Program Authority: Shareholders 'Meeting on May 6th, 2024

-- Securities covered: Ordinary shares

-- Maximum proportion of the share capital authorised for buyback: 10 % currently equivalent to 1,986,202shares. Considering the number of shares already held and amounting to 382,197 (1.92 % of the share capital), themaximum number of additional shares that can be bought will be 1,604,005 shares (8.08 % of the share capital)unless the Company sells or cancels the shares already held.

-- Maximum purchase price: EUR50

-- Objectives in decreasing order of priority:

-- Stimulate the market or the liquidity of the Company's shares through an investment service providerunder a liquidity agreement that complies with the AMAFI Ethics Charter recognized by the AMF,

-- Acquire shares to be held and subsequently delivered in payment or exchanged as part of corporateacquisition transactions,

-- Award or transfer stock to employees and/or corporate officers (on the terms and in the manner providedfor by law) in particular as part of a stock option plan, a bonus share award plan or a company savings plan,

-- Award stock by the delivery of shares when exercising the rights attached to securities giving the rightvia redemption, conversion, exchange or presentation of a warrant, or in any other way, to an allocation of theCompany's stock,

-- Potentially cancel the shares acquired, under the conditions of the authorization granted by theShareholder's Meeting.

-- Program duration: 18 months as from the Shareholders 'Meeting of May 6th, 2024, until November the 6th,2025.

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr 

Contacts 
 
Chief Financial Officer 
Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com 
Press relations 
Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr 
Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com 
About KAUFMAN & BROAD 
For more than 55 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family 
homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. 
As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban 
projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability 
and the strength of its brand. 
Let us create a more virtuous city together. 
For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr 
Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 28, 2024 with the Autorité des marchés financiers 
(the "AMF") under number D.24-0211. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad 
(www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as 
the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 
of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect 
on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the 
market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

