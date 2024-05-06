Bitget: Trending Futures Challenge! Trade ETHFI, PEPE, WIF and Other Trending Futures to Share 30,000 USDT Prize Pool!

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Join the Trending Futures Challenge, trade the following trending futures, and share 30,000 USDT!

Trading pairs for this campaign: ETHFIUSDT, PEPEUSDT, WIFUSDT, DOGEUSDT, 1000BONKUSDT, SHIBUSDT, ONDOUSDT.

Campaign 1: Complete your first futures trade to share 10,000 USDT!

During the promotion, the first 1000 users who complete their first futures trade, and reach a trading volume of at least 2000 USDT of the above trading pairs will get a random 5-100 USDT. First come, first served!

Campaign 2: Trade trending futures to share 20,000 USDT!

Users who trade any of the above trading pairs and accumulate a trading volume greater than 10,000 USDT will be eligible to share the 20,000 USDT prize pool.

Ranking Rewards 1st 3000 USDT 2nd 2000 USDT 3rd 1000 USDT 4th-10th Share 6000 USDT based on trading volume All other eligible users Share 8000 USDT based on trading volume

Futures trading for new users:

Bitget Beginner's Guide - What Are Futures? Bitget Beginner's Guide: How To Make Your First Futures Trade

Terms and conditions:

Users must register for the promotion to receive rewards. Only the trading volume of the following futures trading pairs will be counted for the promotion: ETHFIUSDT, PEPEUSDT, WIFUSDT, DOGEUSDT, 1000BONKUSDT, SHIBUSDT, ONDOUSDT. Only main accounts are eligible for the promotion. Bitget market maker accounts are restricted from participating in this promotion. Rewards will be distributed within 14 working days after the end of the promotion as futures trading bonuses. Bitget futures trading bonuses can be used for actual futures trades, with profits eligible for transfer or withdrawal. Refer to the futures trading bonus page for details. Rewards below 0.1 USDT will not be distributed. Bitget reserves the right to disqualify users who exhibit malicious behavior, including but not limited to bulk registration and wash trading. Bitget reserves the right to the final interpretation of the promotion.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrencies are subject to high market risk and volatility despite high growth potential. All trading decisions are at the user's discretion and risk, and Bitget assumes no responsibility.

