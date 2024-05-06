DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2023

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2023 06-May-2024 / 11:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release Paris, May 6th, 2024 DIVIDEND PAYMENT IN RESPECT OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2023 The ordinary and extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Kaufman & Broad SA, held at its registered office on May 6th, 2024, under the chairmanship of Mr. Nordine Hachemi, approved the distribution of a total dividend of EUR2.40 per share for the financial year ended November 30, 2023. Agenda: Detachment date ("Ex-date") for dividend payment May 9th, 2024 Record date for dividend payment May 10th, 2024 May 13th, 2024 Payment of the dividend in cash.

This press release is available at www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts Chief Financial Officer Bruno Coche -01 41 43 44 73/infos-invest@ketb.com Press relations Primatice: Thomas de Climens -06 78 12 97 95/thomasdeclimens@primatice.fr Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti -06 72 42 66 24/ecacitti@ketb.com About KAUFMAN & BROAD For more than 55 years, KAUFMAN & BROAD has been designing, developing, building and selling apartments, single-family homes in communities, managed housing, retail areas, business spaces and offices buildings. As a designer and a true urban builder alongside regional authorities to develop new neighbourhoods and major urban projects, KAUFMAN & BROAD is one of the first French Developers-Builders by the combination of its size, profitability and the strength of its brand. Let us create a more virtuous city together. For more information: www.kaufmanbroad.fr Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 28, 2024, with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.24-0211. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares. This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

