Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: SBB's Interim Report January-March 2024: Stable increase in net operating income and clear signals of market improvements

SAMHÄLLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET I NORDEN AB (PUBL), INTERIM REPORT JANUARY-MARCH 2024 IN BRIEF:

The quarter in brief, continuing operations

Rental income for the period amounted to SEK 1,109m (1,153). Like-for-like rental income increased by 3.9 percent.

The net operating income amounted to SEK 736m (742). Like-for-like the net operating income increased by 3.0 percent.

Profit from property management, excluding exchange rate differences, amounted to SEK 1,289m (398).

Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital was SEK 87m (284).

Profit before tax amounted to SEK -1,302m (-4,123), of which: Profit before financial items, value changes, properties and goodwill is included in the amount of SEK 514m (593). Profit includes acquisition and restructuring costs of SEK -14m (-10). Changes in the values of properties are included in the amount of SEK -1,984m (-2,223). Profit from joint ventures and associated companies was included in the amount of SEK -192m (-369). Financial items were included in the amount of SEK 374m (-923), of which costs for early redemption of loans are included in the amount of SEK 797m (-116) and translation differences in the amount of SEK -156m (-483). Changes in the values of financial instruments are included in the amount of SEK -13m (-1,199).

Profit for the period amounted to SEK -1,158m (-4,024) after the deduction of deferred tax of SEK 259m (213) and current tax of SEK -114m (-115), corresponding to profit per Class A and B ordinary share of SEK -0,94 (-4.08) before dilution.

Profit for the period, including discontinued operations amounted to SEK -1,158m (-3,898), corresponding to profit per Class A and B ordinary share of SEK -0,94 (-4.00) before dilution.

The value of the property portfolio amounted to SEK 67,343bn (73,205).

Long-term net asset value (EPRA NRV) was SEK 18,030m (38,983), corresponding to SEK 12.40 (26.81) per share before dilution.

"Development over the quarter confirms SBB's capacity to increase net operating income over time, while also maintaining a high occupancy rate in comparable portfolios. Rising net operating income will drive growth in SBB's asset values and improve the situation for all of the company's stakeholders."

Leiv Synnes, CEO

Attachment: Interim Report January - March 2024

For further information, please contact:

Helena Lindahl, Treasury Director, ir@sbbnorden.se, press@sbbnorden.se

This information is such that Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted by the above contact persons for publication on 6 May 2024 at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

