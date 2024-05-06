New research from Sweden suggests that low platinum fuel cells for hydrogen vehicles, when scaled up for the same number of cells, may achieve similar or higher efficiencies compared to commercial fuel cells. Their modeling is expected to act as a bridge between material science research and vehicle implementation. Scientists from Sweden's Chalmers University of Technology have modeled low platinum (Pt) fuel cells for use in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs). They have based their work on previous experimental findings about low-loading Pt catalysts to approximate the development's automotive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...