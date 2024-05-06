Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.: Silver Wolf Engages Strategic Financial Advisory Firm Salman Partners

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. (TSXV:SWLF)(OTCQB:SWLFF) ("Silver Wolf" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Salman Partners Inc. to provide strategic advice to enhance shareholder value and awareness.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be working with Terry and the Salman Partners team" said Peter Latta President. "Terry has a tremendous reputation and expansive network in the mining industry that we believe will help the Silver Wolf story resonate with a broader audience."

About Salman Partners

Salman Partners is an independent advisory firm building on it's 30 years history in the financial service industry, incorporated in September 1994. Originally licensed as a broker dealer in Canada and the United States. The firm today continues its rich tradition of advising companies in the resource sector. Salman Partners and its team have advised over 400 companies over its long history.

About Silver Wolf

Silver Wolf is an exploration company focused on exploring high potential projects in prime silver and gold regions of Mexico including the Ana Maria and El Laberinto properties. The Ana Maria claims are located 21 kilometres (km) northwest of the City of Gómez Palacio and the adjacent City of Torreón. The property consists of 9 mining concessions encompassing 2,549 hectares (ha). The claims are in a well-known area that is prolific for carbonate replacement deposits (CRDs) in the vicinity of many active or historic mining operations. The Company has operational synergies with Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. and shares many years of combined experience in exploration, development and production. In addition, Silver Wolf has an experienced geological field team who have worked on similar projects with a demonstrated understanding of the jurisdiction and local communities.

For further information please contact Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. at ph. (604) 682-3701 or visit our website at www.silverwolfexploration.com.

The management team at Silver Wolf welcomes the opportunity to connect with investors and answer questions. Connect with us on X (Formerly Twitter) @SWLFexploration and on LinkedIn at Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter Latta"

Peter Latta

President

Cautionary Note

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on numerous assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any projected future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume an obligation to update any forward-looking statement. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

