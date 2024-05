On April 30, 2024 Oslo Stock Exchange announced it has received an application from Seadrill Limited (Seadrill) for the delisting of the company's shares from Oslo Stock Exchange. Due to announced intention to delist the Seadrill shares Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has decided to suspend Seadrill (SDRL) contracts until further notice. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1219409