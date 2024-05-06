Xeris Enters Into an Exclusive Worldwide Collaboration and License Agreement With Beta Bionics

For development and commercialization of a new and unique formulation of liquid stable glucagon for use in a bi-hormonal pump and pump systems.

CONCORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:XERS), a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patient lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies, today announced that it has entered into an exclusive worldwide collaboration and license agreement with Beta Bionics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of a glucagon product utilizing Xeris' XeriSol technology for use in Beta Bionics' proprietary bi-hormonal pump and pump systems.





"We're excited to be partnering with Beta Bionics by being the exclusive provider of the glucagon component that will facilitate their development of the first dual-hormone pump for people with diabetes," said Paul R. Edick, Chairman and CEO of Xeris. "We will move quickly to support Beta Bionics in this important development program."

"If insulin is like the gas pedal in your car, then glucagon is the brakes," said Sean Saint, CEO of Beta Bionics. "Beta Bionics has always felt that a bi-hormonal glucose control system has real advantages over insulin alone…just like the brakes in your car. Now with this partnership with Xeris, we are ready to take the next step in bringing this system to market."

Under the terms of the License Agreement, Xeris has the potential to receive development payments, plus low double-digit royalties based on future sales of the Xeris glucagon for pumps and pump systems.

About Xeris

Xeris (Nasdaq: XERS) is a growth-oriented biopharmaceutical company committed to improving patients' lives by developing and commercializing innovative products across a range of therapies. Xeris has three commercially available products: Gvoke®, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Keveyis®, for a proven therapy for primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev® for the treatment of endogenous Cushing's syndrome. Xeris also has a pipeline of development programs to extend the current marketed products into important new indications and uses and bring new products forward using its proprietary formulation technology platforms, XeriSol and XeriJect®, supporting long-term product development and commercial success.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings is headquartered in Chicago, IL. For more information, visit www.xerispharma.com, or follow us on X, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future expectations, plans and prospects for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc., including the development and potential of a glucagon product utilizing Xeris' XeriSol technology, the expectations regarding future product development efforts between Xeris and Beta Bionics, Xeris' potential entitlements to milestone and royalty payments from Beta Bionics, the potential utility of its formulation platforms such as XeriSol, the market and therapeutic potential of its products and product candidates, and other statements containing the words "will," "would," "continue," "expect," "should," "anticipate" and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and assessments made in light of Xeris' experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, business strategies, operating environment, future developments, geopolitical factors and other factors it believes appropriate. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. The various factors that could cause Xeris' actual results, performance or achievements, industry results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements, include, but are not limited to, its financial position and need for financing, including to fund its product development programs or commercialization efforts, whether its products will achieve and maintain market acceptance in a competitive business environment, its reliance on third-party suppliers, including single-source suppliers, its reliance on third parties to conduct clinical trials, the ability of its product candidates to compete successfully with existing and new drugs, and its and collaborators' ability to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technology. No assurance can be given that such expectations will be realized and persons reading this communication are, therefore, cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Additional risks and information about potential impacts of financial, operational, economic, competitive, regulatory, governmental, technological, and other factors that may affect Xeris can be found in Xeris' filings, including its most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the contents of which are not incorporated by reference into, nor do they form part of, this communication. Forward-looking statements in this communication are based on information available to us, as of the date of this communication and, while we believe our assumptions are reasonable, actual results may differ materially. Subject to any obligations under applicable law, we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, or to conform any forward-looking statement to actual results, future events, or to changes in expectations.

Contact Information

Karen Hynes

Vice President of Marketing

media@betabionics.com



Stephen Feider

Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

ir@betabionics.com



Allison Wey

Xeris Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

awey@xerispharma.com



SOURCE: Beta Bionics

