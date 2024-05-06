Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya Presenting at the Upcoming EXIM Bank Annual Conference

90th Anniversary Annual Conference of Export-Import Bank of the United States(EXIM) in Washington DC

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a leading lithium-ion battery technology and manufacturing company, announced that its CEO, Dr. Raj DasGupta will be participating in a panel discussion focused on the energy transition and new green economy at the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM) 2024 Annual Conference. The conference will be held on Thursday, June 6 and Friday June 7 at the Washington Hilton Hotel in Washington, DC.

EXIM's 2024 Annual Conference brings together a diverse group of nearly 1000 attendees, including CEOs, investors, bankers, exporters, business executives, and government officials at the local, state, and federal levels.

