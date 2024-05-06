Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2024) - Thermal Energy International Inc. (TSXV: TMG) (OTCQB: TMGEF) ("Thermal Energy " or the "Company"), a provider of innovative energy efficiency and carbon emission reduction solutions to major corporations around the world, has announced a $1.9 million carbon reduction and energy efficiency solution for a global materials company. All figures are shown in CAD.

As a market leader, this customer accepts its role in forging the industry's path to a low-carbon economy, and has engaged with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to validate their ambitious scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions targets. This $1.9 million Turn-key project is expected to save the customer over $980,000 annually on its energy bill, reduce co2 emissions by 977 tonnes per year and improve pollution prevention and control.

"This is an interesting relationship for two reasons. Firstly, the customer became aware of our technology following an acquisition and chose to replicate it collaboratively with our expert engineers. Secondly, the customer is engaged with STBi net zero standardization, meaning total transparency and accountability, so it speaks volumes that this customer trusts our technology to help reach its ambitious emissions reduction targets," said William Crossland, Thermal Energy CEO.

This order marks the third heat recovery and carbon emission reduction solution Thermal Energy has delivered for this customer across three of its European sites. The earlier two projects preceded this customer's acquisition of the sites and were smaller custom equipment orders. Upon discovering the effectiveness of Thermal Energy's technology at these two sites the customer has expanded its relationship with Thermal Energy to include full turn-key projects across further sites.

It wasn't only the innovative technology that impressed this customer, but also Thermal Energy's comprehensive engineering capabilities and in-depth understanding of drying applications and the customer's processes. A collaborative approach between Thermal Energy and the customer resulted in a progressive application of the FLU-ACE® heat recovery system to recover heat from the spray dryer stack, rather than the typical dryer exhaust, that could be repeatable across several industries.

The project is expected to be completed and revenue earned within nine months.

Notes to editors

About Thermal Energy International Inc.

Thermal Energy International Inc. provides energy efficiency and emissions reduction solutions to Fortune 500 and other large multinational companies. We save our customers money by reducing their fuel use and cutting their carbon emissions. Thermal Energy's proprietary and proven solutions can recover up to 80% of energy lost in typical boiler plant and steam system operations while delivering a high return on investment with a short, compelling payback.

Thermal Energy is a fully accredited professional engineering firm with engineering offices in Ottawa, Canada, Pittsburgh, USA, as well as Bristol, UK, with sales offices in Canada, UK, USA, Germany, Poland, and Italy. By providing a unique mix of proprietary products together with process, energy, and environmental engineering expertise, Thermal Energy can deliver unique, site-specific turnkey and custom engineered solutions with significant financial and environmental benefits for our customers.

Thermal Energy's common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol TMG and on the OTCQB under the symbol TMGEF. For more information, visit our investor website at https://investors-thermalenergy.com or company website at www.thermalenergy.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/GoThermalEnergy.

