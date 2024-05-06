Regulatory News:

Clariane (CLARIA.PA ISIN FR0010386334) (Paris:CLARI) informs its shareholders that a Combined General Meeting (the "General Meeting") of the Company will take place on Monday 10 June 2024 at 10 a.m. in the meeting room Apostrophe, located at 83 avenue Marceau, 75016 Paris.

The prior notice of the General Meeting containing the agenda, the draft resolutions presented by the Board of Directors and the description of the participation and voting arrangements for the General Meeting, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires no. 55 of 6 May 2024.

The information regarding the General Meeting mentioned in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code can be found on the Company's website at the following address: www.clariane.com, in the "Investors" section, under "Shareholders", "General Assembly" and then "2024

The documents and the information mentioned in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code can be sent to the shareholders upon request to Uptevia, Service Assemblées Générales Centralisées 90-110 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle 92931 Paris La Défense Cedex (centralising institution appointed by Clariane).

Shareholders will also be able to consult the documents at the Company's registered office located at 21-25, rue Balzac, 75008 during the 15 days preceding the holding of the General Meeting.

Upcoming events:

21 May 2024: Capital Market Day

30 July 2024: Revenue and results for the first half-year 2024

23 October 2024: Q3 2024 revenue

About Clariane

Clariane is the leading European community for care in times of vulnerability. It has operations in six countries: Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain.

Relying on their diverse expertise, each year the Group's 70,000 professionals provide services to over 900,000 patients and residents in three main areas of activity: long-term care nursing home (Korian, Seniors Residencias,etc.), healthcare facilities and services (Inicea, Ita, Grupo 5, Lebenswert, etc.), and alternative living solutions (Petits-fils, Les essentiels, Ages&Vie, etc.).

In June 2023, Clariane became a purpose-driven company and added to its bylaws a new corporate purpose, common to all its activities: "To take care of each person's humanity in times of vulnerability".

Clariane has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006.

Euronext ticker: CLARI ISIN: FR0010386334

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240506489982/en/

Contacts:

Investor relations

Stéphane Bisseuil

Head of Investor Relations

+33 (0)6 58 60 68 69

stephane.bisseuil@clariane.com

Press Contacts

Matthieu Desplats

Press relations Director

+33 (0)6 58 09 01 61

Matthieu.desplats@clariane.com

Julie Mary

Press relations Manager

+33 (0)6 59 72 50 69

julie.mary@clariane.com

Florian Bachelet

Press relations Manager

+33 (0)6 79 86 78 23

florian.bachelet@clariane.com