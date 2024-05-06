Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation: Integra LifeSciences Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

PRINCETON, N.J., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today reported financial results for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024.

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

First quarter revenues of $368.9 million declined 3.1% on a reported basis and declined 2.5% on an organic basis compared to the prior year. Revenue increased 1.6% on an organic basis excluding Boston





First quarter GAAP earnings per diluted share of $(0.04), compared to $0.29 in the prior year; adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.55, compared to $0.74 in the prior year





Completed the acquisition of the Acclarent, Inc. on April 1





Updating full-year 2024 revenue guidance to a range of $1.672 billion to $1.687 billion from a range of $1.603 billion to $1.618 billion to include the close of the Acclarent acquisition, adding approximately $80 million to guidance, and updated expectations for the relaunch of SurgiMend® and PriMatrix®.



"We are pleased with our strong first quarter financial performance, which reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio and the unwavering commitment of our colleagues worldwide to our customers and patients," said Jan De Witte, Integra LifeSciences' president and chief executive officer. "As we look to the rest of the year, we remain focused on executing our key priorities, particularly on enhancing quality, reliability and resilience of our manufacturing operations and supply chain, advancing our new product pipeline, and integrating the Acclarent business and welcoming our new colleagues."

First Quarter 2024 Consolidated Performance

Total reported revenues of $368.9 million declined 3.1% on a reported basis and declined 2.5% on an organic basis compared to the prior year. Organic growth excluding Boston was 1.6%. Revenue exceeded the outlook the Company provided in February.

The Company reported GAAP gross margin of 56.1%, compared to 61.1% in the first quarter of 2023. Adjusted gross margin was 64.4%, compared to 67.3% in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $71.8 million, or 19.5% of revenue, compared to $92.3 million, or 24.2% of revenue, in the prior year.

The Company reported a GAAP net loss of $(3.3) million, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2024, compared to a GAAP net income of $24.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the prior year.

Adjusted net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $43.0 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, compared to $60.7 million or $0.74 per diluted share, in the prior year.

First Quarter 2024 Segment Performance

Codman Specialty Surgical (~70% of Revenues)

Total revenues were $256.4 million, representing reported growth of 3.3% and organic growth of 4.4% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

Sales in Neurosurgery grew 6.3% on an organic basis. Key drivers for the quarter include:

CSF management grew mid-single digits driven by Certas® Plus valves

Mid-single-digit growth in dural access and repair driven by DuraGen®

Neuro monitoring grew low-double digits driven by CereLink

Advanced energy was down by low-single digits driven by lower CUSA® capital partially offset by CUSA disposables

Sales in Instruments declined 2.0% on an organic basis

Sales in international markets grew high-single digits

Tissue Technologies (~30% of Revenues)

Total revenues were $112.4 million, representing reported decline of 15.3% and organic decline of 15.3% compared to the first quarter of 2023 primarily driven by the Impact of the Boston product recall. Tissue Technologies sales were down 4.4% excluding Boston. Additional drivers for the quarter include:

Triple-digit growth for DuraSorb®

Mid-double-digit growth in Gentrix®

Low double-digit decline in Integra Skin, MediHoney® and MicroMatrix®

Sales in private label declined 0.6% on an organic basis, and increased 0.7% excluding Boston

Advancing our strategy

Strong demand for Integra's diverse portfolio of leading brands

Continued successful market uptake of CereLink®

Maintained growth momentum in International and expanded international portfolio for CUSA®; CereLink; DuraSeal® and MediHoney®

Completed the acquisition of Acclarent, Inc., building a leadership position for Integra in the ENT segment and providing immediate scale and accretive growth via a dedicated sales channel

Growth in DuraSorb® ahead of the deal model, acquisition-to-date

Expanded the UBM platform with the launch of MicroMatrix® Flex

Boston Update

Third-party audit yielded more findings than anticipated

Currently evaluating the timeline to address the findings and resume commercial distribution

Removing SurgiMend and PriMatrix from 2024 guidance



Balance Sheet, Cash Flow and Capital Allocation

The Company generated cash flow from operations of $15.8 million in the quarter. Total balance sheet debt and net debt at the end of the quarter were $1.86 billion and $1.20 billion, respectively, and the consolidated total leverage ratio was 3.2x.

As of quarter end, the Company had total liquidity of approximately $1.54 billion, including $663 million in cash plus short-term investments and the remainder available under its revolving credit facility.

2024 Outlook

For the full year 2024, the Company is updating its revenue and adjusted EPS expectations to $1.672 to $1.687 billion and $3.01 to $3.11, respectively. The revenue range represents reported growth of 8.4% to 9.4%, with organic growth of 3.3% to 4.3%, reflecting the completion of the Acclarent acquisition and the removal of approximately $10 million of revenue from the relaunch of SurgiMend and PriMatrix beginning in the second half.

For the second quarter 2024, the Company expects reported revenues in the range of $411 million to $416 million, representing reported growth of 7.8% to 9.1% and organic growth of 1.3% to 2.6%, reflecting the better than expected first quarter performance and the completion of the Acclarent acquisition. Adjusted earnings per diluted share are expected to be in the range of $0.60 to $0.65.

The Company's organic sales growth guidance for the second quarter and the full-year excludes acquisitions and divestitures, as well as the effects of foreign currency.

About Integra

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients' lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic, and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include Acclarent®, AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, DuraSorb®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox®, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, NeuraWrap, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties and reflect the Company's judgment as of the date of this release. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements may contain words like "will," "believe," "may," "could," "would," "might," "possible," "should," "expect," "intend," "forecast," "guidance," "plan," "anticipate," "target," or "continue," the negative of these words, other terms of similar meaning or they may use future dates. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: future financial performance, including projections for revenues, expected revenue growth (both reported and organic), GAAP and adjusted net income, GAAP and adjusted earnings per diluted share, non-GAAP adjustments such as divestiture, acquisition and integration-related charges, intangible asset amortization, structural optimization charges, EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges, charges related to the voluntary global recall of all products manufactured at the Company's facility in Boston, Massachusetts, and income tax expense (benefit) related to non-GAAP adjustments and other items; the anticipated financial impact of the completion of the Acclarent, Inc. ("Acclarent") acquisition on the Company's operating results; the anticipated benefits to the Company arising from the completion of the Acclarent acquisition; and the Company's expectations and plans with respect to business and operational performance, strategic initiatives, capabilities, resources, product development and regulatory approvals, including expectations concerning the resumption of manufacturing at the Company's Boston, Massachusetts facility. It is important to note that the Company's goals and expectations are not predictions of actual performance. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from predicted or expected results. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited, to the following: the ongoing and possible future effects of global challenges, including macroeconomic uncertainties, inflation, supply chain disruptions, trade regulation and tariffs, bank failures and other economic disruptions, and U.S. and global recession concerns, on the Company's customers and on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows; the Company's ability to execute its operating plan effectively; the Company's ability to successfully integrate Acclarent and other acquired businesses; the Company's ability to achieve sales growth in a timely fashion; the Company's ability to manufacture and ship sufficient quantities of its products to meet its customers' demands; the ability of third-party suppliers to supply us with raw materials and finished products; global macroeconomic and political conditions, including the war in Ukraine and the conflict in Israel and Gaza; the Company's ability to manage its direct sales channels effectively; the sales performance of third-party distributors on whom the Company relies to generate revenue for certain products and geographic regions; the Company's ability to access and maintain relationships with customers of acquired entities and businesses; physicians' willingness to adopt and third-party payors' willingness to provide or maintain reimbursement for the Company's recently launched, planned and existing products; initiatives launched by the Company's competitors; downward pricing pressures from customers; the Company's ability to secure regulatory approval for products in development; the Company's ability to remediate quality systems violations; fluctuations in hospitals' spending for capital equipment; uncertainties inherent in the development of new products and the enhancement of existing products, including FDA approval and/or clearance and other regulatory risks, technical risks, cost overruns and delays; the Company's ability to comply with regulations regarding products of human origin and products containing materials derived from animal source; difficulties in controlling expenses, including costs to procure and manufacture the Company's products; the ability of the Company to successfully manage leadership and organizational changes and the impact of changes in management or staff levels; the impact of goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges if future operating results of acquired businesses are significantly less than the results anticipated at the time of the acquisitions, the Company's ability to leverage its existing selling organizations and administrative infrastructure; the Company's ability to increase product sales and gross margins, and control non-product costs; the Company's ability to achieve anticipated growth rates, margins and scale and execute its strategy generally; the amount and timing of divestiture, acquisition and integration-related costs; the geographic distribution of where the Company generates its taxable income; new U.S. and foreign government laws and regulations, and changes in existing laws, regulations and enforcement guidance, which affect areas of our operations including, but not limited to, those affecting the health care industry, including the EU Medical Device Regulation; the scope, duration and effect of U.S. and international governmental, regulatory, fiscal, monetary and public health responses to any future public health crises; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the amount of our bank borrowings outstanding and other factors influencing liquidity; potential negative impacts resulting from environmental, social and governance matters; and the economic, competitive, governmental, technological, and other risk factors and uncertainties identified under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Item 1A of Integra's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and information contained in subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

Discussion of Adjusted Financial Measures

In addition to our GAAP results, we provide certain non-GAAP measures, including organic revenues, organic revenues excluding Boston, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted net income, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings per diluted share, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow conversion, and net debt. Organic revenues consist of total revenues excluding the effects of currency exchange rates, revenues from current-period acquisitions and product divestitures. Organic revenues excluding Boston consist of total revenues, excluding (i) the effects of currency exchange rates, revenues from current-period acquisitions and product divestitures and (ii) revenues associated with Boston produced products including sales reported prior to the recall and the impact of sales return provisions recorded. Adjusted EBITDA consists of GAAP net income excluding: (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) other income (expense); (iii) interest income and expense; (iv) income tax expense (benefit); and (v) those operating expenses also excluded from adjusted net income. The measure of adjusted net income consists of GAAP net income, excluding: (i) structural optimization charges; (ii) divestiture, acquisition and integration-related charges; (iii) EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges; (iv) charges related to the voluntary global recall of products manufactured at the Company's Boston, Massachusetts facility (the "recall"); (v) intangible asset amortization expense; and (vi) income tax impact from adjustments. The measure of adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing adjusted gross profit by total revenues. Adjusted gross profit consists of GAAP gross profit adjusted for: (i) structural optimization charges; (ii) divestiture, acquisition and integration-related charges; (iii) charges related to the recall; (iv) EU Medical Device Regulation-related charges; and (v) intangible asset amortization expense. The adjusted earnings per diluted share measure is calculated by dividing adjusted net income attributable to diluted shares by diluted weighted average shares outstanding. The measure of free cash flow consists of GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. The adjusted free cash flow conversion measure is calculated by dividing free cash flow by adjusted net income. The measure of net debt consists of GAAP total debt (excluding deferred financing costs) less short-term investments, cash and cash equivalents.

Reconciliations of GAAP revenues to organic revenues, GAAP revenues to organic revenues excluding Boston, GAAP net income to adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted net income, GAAP gross profit to adjusted gross profit, GAAP gross margin to adjusted gross margin, GAAP total debt to net debt, and GAAP earnings per diluted share to adjusted earnings per diluted share all for the quarter ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, and the GAAP operating cash flow to free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion for the quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, appear in the financial tables in this release.

The Company believes that the presentation of organic revenues and the other non-GAAP measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations. For further information regarding why Integra believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors, the specific manner in which management uses these measures, and some of the limitations associated with the use of these measures, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K regarding this earnings press release filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This Current Report on Form 8-K is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or on our website at www.integralife.com.

INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Total revenues, net $ 368,872 $ 380,846 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 162,038 147,975 Research and development 26,965 26,724 Selling, general and administrative 165,798 166,657 Intangible asset amortization 10,107 3,108 Total costs and expenses 364,908 344,464 Operating income 3,964 36,382 Interest income 5,040 4,107 Interest expense (13,624 ) (12,100 ) Gain from sale of business - - Other income, net (610 ) 1,389 Income before income taxes (5,230 ) 29,778 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,949 ) 5,552 Net income (loss) $ (3,281 ) $ 24,226 Net income per share: Diluted net income (loss) per share $ (0.04 ) $ 0.29 Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share 77,735 82,322

The following table presents revenues disaggregated by the major sources for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 (amounts in thousands):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Change Neurosurgery 202,268 192,870 4.9 % Instruments 54,166 55,266 (2.0 )% Total Codman Specialty Surgical 256,434 248,136 3.3 % Wound Reconstruction and Care 80,877 100,940 (19.9 )% Private Label 31,561 31,770 (0.7 )% Total Tissue Technologies 112,438 132,710 (15.3 )% Total reported revenues 368,872 380,846 (3.1 )% Impact of changes in currency exchange rates 2,423 - Less contribution of revenues from divested products - (208 ) Total organic revenues(1) $ 371,295 $ 380,638 (2.5 )% Boston Revenue impact $ (38 ) $ (15,218 ) Total organic revenues(1)excl. Boston $ 371,257 $ 365,420 1.6 %

(1) Organic revenues have been adjusted to exclude foreign currency (current period), acquisitions and to account for divested and discontinued products.

Items included in GAAP net income and location where each item is recorded are as follows:

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Item Total Amount COGS(a) SG&A(b) R&D(c) Amort (d) OI&E(e) Tax(f) Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges 4,723 50 4,802 (83 ) - (46 ) - Structural Optimization charges 6,504 5,384 1,118 2 - - - EU Medical Device Regulation charges 12,023 1,441 4,657 5,925 - - - Boston Recall 6,979 6,146 834 - - - - Intangible asset amortization expense 27,698 17,591 - - 10,107 - - Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items (11,696 ) - - - - - (11,696 ) Depreciation expense 9,899 - - - - - -

a) COGS - Cost of goods sold

b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative

c) R&D - Research & development

d) Amort. - Intangible asset amortization

e) OI&E - Other income & expense

f) Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)

Items included in GAAP net income and location where each item is recorded are as follows:

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Item Total Amount COGS(a) SG&A(b) R&D(c) Amort.(d) OI&E(e) Tax(f) Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges 8,776 1,481 7,795 - - (500 ) - Structural Optimization charges 4,335 3,121 1,204 9 - - - EU Medical Device Regulation charges 11,404 1,464 5,731 4,209 - - - Intangible asset amortization expense 20,632 17,524 - - 3,108 - - Estimated income tax impact from above adjustments and other items (8,650 ) - - - - - (8,650 ) Depreciation expense 10,224 - - - - - -

a) COGS - Cost of goods sold

b) SG&A - Selling, general and administrative

c) R&D - Research & development

d) Amort. - Intangible asset amortization

e) OI&E - Other income & expense

f) Tax - Income tax expense (benefit)

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP net income (loss) (3,281 ) 24,226 Non-GAAP adjustments: Depreciation and intangible asset amortization expense 37,597 30,855 Other (income) expense, net 656 (889 ) Interest expense, net 8,584 7,993 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,949 ) 5,552 Structural optimization charges 6,504 4,335 EU Medical Device Regulation charges 12,023 11,404 Boston Recall 6,979 - Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges 4,723 8,776 Total of non-GAAP adjustments 75,118 68,026 Adjusted EBITDA $ 71,837 $ 92,252

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP NET INCOME TO MEASURES OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 GAAP net income (loss) (3,281 ) 24,226 Non-GAAP adjustments: Structural optimization charges 6,504 4,335 Acquisition, divestiture and integration-related charges(1) 4,723 8,776 EU Medical Device Regulation charges 12,023 11,404 Boston Recall 6,979 - Intangible asset amortization expense 27,698 20,632 Estimated income tax impact from adjustments and other items (11,696 ) (8,651 ) Total of non-GAAP adjustments 46,231 36,496 Adjusted net income $ 42,950 $ 60,722 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.55 $ 0.74 Weighted average common shares outstanding for diluted net income per share 77,958 82,322

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET DATA

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Short term investments $ 71,194 $ 32,694 Cash and cash equivalents 591,906 276,402 Trade accounts receivable, net 241,092 259,327 Inventories, net 403,422 389,608 Current and long-term borrowing under senior credit facility 1,190,411 840,094 Borrowings under securitization facility 94,600 89,200 Long-term convertible securities 570,984 570,255 Stockholders' equity $ 1,597,952 $ 1,587,884

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,756 $ 26,156 Net cash used in investing activities (53,965 ) (13,704 ) Net cash provided by (used by) by financing activities 358,676 (162,683 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,963 ) 937 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents $ 315,504 $ (149,294 )

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO

MEASURES OF FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW CONVERSION

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,756 $ 26,156 Purchases of property and equipment $ (15,465 ) $ (13,704 ) Free cash flow 291 12,452 Adjusted net income(1) $ 42,950 $ 60,722 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 0.7 % 20.5 % Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 129,552 $ 246,284 Purchases of property and equipment (68,737 ) (46,722 ) Free cash flow $ 60,815 $ 199,562 Adjusted net income(1) $ 230,004 $ 279,586 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 26.4 % 71.4 %

(1) Adjusted net income for quarters ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 are reconciled above. Adjusted net income for remaining quarters in the trailing twelve months calculation have been previously reconciled and are publicly available in the Quarterly Earnings Call Presentations on our website at investor.integralife.com under Events & Presentations.

The Company calculates adjusted free cash flow conversion by dividing its free cash flow by adjusted net income. The Company believes this measure is useful in evaluating the significance of the cash special charges in its adjusted earnings measures.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP ADJUSTMENTS - NET DEBT CALCULATION

(UNAUDITED) (In thousands) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Short-term borrowings under senior credit facility 19,375 14,531 Long-term borrowings under senior credit facility 1,171,036 825,563 Borrowings under securitization facility 94,600 89,200 Long-term convertible securities 570,984 570,255 Deferred financing costs netted in the above 8,605 9,651 Short term investments (71,194 ) (32,694 ) Cash & Cash Equivalents (591,906 ) (276,402 ) Net Debt 1,201,500 1,200,104