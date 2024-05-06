Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2024) - Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in London. Scott Hicks, VP Corporate Development & Communications of Lumina Gold Corp. will be presenting about the Company's recent and future planned activities.

121 Mining Investment London will be hosting over 100 mining companies and more than 400 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings.

Alongside the curated schedule of pre-booked meetings matching investors with appropriate projects, the conference programme will provide expert commentary and the latest market intelligence on key industry developments.

This year's event is being held on May 15-16.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment London can register for a free pass here: https://www.weare121.com/121mininginvestment-london/.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Singapore, and Dubai, as well as online editions throughout the year.

About Lumina Gold Corp.

Lumina Gold is advancing its 100% owned, large scale gold-copper Cangrejos project to a Feasibility Study expected in H1 2025. The company is currently being funded by a US$300M financing package from Wheaton Precious Metals that it announced after releasing is Pre-feasibility Study in 2023.

