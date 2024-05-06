Allot Announces the Appointment of Eyal Harari as Chief Executive Officer

Hod Hasharon, Israel, May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced the appointment of Eyal Harari as its Chief Executive Officer effective May 6, 2024. He will be replacing Mr. Erez Antebi. At the request of the company's Board of Directors, Mr. Antebi has agreed to assist Mr. Harari during a transition period and thereafter, to continue to provide consulting services to the company.

"We are extremely pleased that Eyal is joining Allot as Chief Executive Officer. He brings his vast experience, management and business skills in fields that are synergetic to Allot's business markets. We would like to thank Erez for his seven and a half years of outstanding service and leadership as well as for his agreement to continue to serve the company and to assist Eyal during the transition period. On behalf of the Board of Directors and myself I wish him every success in his future endeavors," said David Reis, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Prior to joining Allot, between November 2019 and January 2024, Mr. Harari served as Chief Executive Officer of Radcom Ltd., a NASDAQ listed company and a leader in providing automated service assurance solutions for telecom operators running 5G/4G networks. Mr. Harari held a number of senior and management positions within the Radcom group of companies during the period from January 2001 to November 2019 including, Chief Operating Officer of Radcom Ltd and the CEO of Radcom's U.S subsidiary, Radcom Inc., between December, 2016 and November, 2019. Mr. Harari holds a B.Sc in Computer Science from the Open University of Israel, an M.B.A in Business Administration from Tel Aviv University and an M.A in Business Law from Bar Ilan University.

"I am thrilled with the opportunity to join Allot", said Mr. Harari. "Allot has a great tradition of innovation and excellence". "I believe Allot has a bright future and I am looking forward to working with Allot's Board, management, employees and customers to fully realize the opportunities and drive the company to profitable growth."

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

