Kforce, Inc.: Kforce Inc. Announces Transfer of Listing of Common Stock to the New York Stock Exchange

TAMPA, Fla., May 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC) ("Kforce"), a solutions firm that specializes in technology and professional staffing services, announced today that it will transfer the listing and trading of its common stock to the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq").
Kforce's common stock is expected to begin trading on the NYSE on May 20, 2024, and will continue to be traded under its current ticker symbol "KFRC." Kforce's common stock is expected to continue to trade on Nasdaq until the close of the market on May 17, 2024. To commemorate the event, Kforce is expected to ring the opening bell at the NYSE on September 16, 2024.
"We are excited to announce the transfer of our company's stock listing to the NYSE, which represents another step in our nearly 30-year journey as a public company," said Joseph Liberatore, President and CEO of Kforce. "This strategic move reflects our confidence in the NYSE's market infrastructure and global visibility, which we expect will enable us to strengthen our position, expand our reach, and create long-term value for all of our stockholders."
"An established leader and innovator in staffing and technology solutions belongs at a world class stock exchange," said John Tuttle, Vice Chair, NYSE Group. "We are thrilled to welcome Kforce to the NYSE, where they join our community of entrepreneurs and disruptors who are setting the pace for innovation worldwide."
About Kforce Inc.
Kforce is a solutions firm specializing in technology, finance and accounting, and professional staffing services. Our KNOWLEDGEforce® empowers industry-leading companies to achieve their digital transformation goals. We curate teams of technical experts who build solutions custom-tailored to each client's needs. These scalable, flexible outcomes are shaped by deep market knowledge, thought leadership and our multi-industry expertise. Our integrated approach is rooted in 60 years of proven success deploying highly skilled professionals on a temporary and direct-hire basis. Each year, more than 20,000 talented experts work with a significant majority of the Fortune 500. Together, we deliver Great Results Through Strategic Partnership and Knowledge Sharing®.
