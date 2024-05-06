Farmer Mac Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $28.8 Billion -
WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024.
"Farmer Mac delivered another quarter of strong earnings resulting from our well-disciplined asset-liability management, development of new markets, and investments to modernize our infrastructure," said President & Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm. "With a strong capital position, a talented team, and a clear strategic vision, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering value to our stockholders and accelerating rural opportunities for American agriculture and rural infrastructure."
First Quarter 2024 Highlights
- Provided $1.4 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America
- Net interest income grew 9% year-over-year to $86.4 million
- Net effective spread[1] increased 8% from the prior-year period to $83.0 million
- Net income attributable to common stockholders grew 17% year-over-year to $47.0 million
- Core earnings1 of $43.4 million, or $3.96 per diluted common share, reflecting 12% growth year-over-year
- Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.5 billion, exceeding statutory requirement by 70% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.5% as of March 31, 2024
- As of March 31, 2024, Farmer Mac had 295 days of liquidity
$ in thousands, except per
Quarter Ended
March 31,
Dec. 31, 2023
March 31,
Sequential %
YOY % Change
Net Change in
Business Volume
$376,206
$819,013
$562,036
N/A
N/A
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$86,368
$82,169
$79,058
5 %
9 %
Net Effective Spread
(Non-GAAP)
$83,044
$84,551
$77,173
(2) %
8 %
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
$4.28
$3.73
$3.69
15 %
16 %
Core EPS (Non-GAAP)
$3.96
$4.10
$3.56
(3) %
11 %
1 Non-GAAP Measure
More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for first quarter 2024 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC.
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
As of
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 745,105
$ 888,707
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,165,562 and $5,060,135, respectively)
5,007,787
4,918,931
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
53,756
53,756
Other investments
6,900
6,817
Total Investment Securities
5,068,443
4,979,504
Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,811,302 and $5,825,433, respectively)
5,466,688
5,532,479
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
4,454,932
4,213,069
Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities
9,921,620
9,745,548
USDA Securities:
Trading, at fair value
1,066
1,241
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
2,333,027
2,354,171
Total USDA Securities
2,334,093
2,355,412
Loans:
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost
9,837,962
9,623,119
Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost
1,409,397
1,432,261
Allowance for losses
(14,288)
(16,031)
Total loans, net of allowance
11,233,071
11,039,349
Financial derivatives, at fair value
31,433
37,478
Accrued interest receivable (includes $9,963 and $16,764, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)
245,202
287,128
Guarantee and commitment fees receivable
48,130
49,832
Deferred tax asset, net
-
8,470
Prepaid expenses and other assets
145,094
132,954
Total Assets
$ 29,772,191
$ 29,524,382
Liabilities and Equity:
Liabilities:
Notes payable
$ 26,509,011
$ 26,336,542
Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties
1,325,289
1,351,069
Financial derivatives, at fair value
128,530
117,131
Accrued interest payable (includes $6,338 and $9,407, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)
202,894
181,841
Guarantee and commitment obligation
45,866
47,563
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
74,821
76,662
Deferred tax liability, net
3,795
-
Reserve for losses
1,642
1,711
Total Liabilities
28,291,848
28,112,519
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity:
Preferred stock:
Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
73,382
73,382
Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
96,659
96,659
Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
77,003
77,003
Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
116,160
116,160
Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
121,327
121,327
Common stock:
Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding
1,031
1,031
Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding
500
500
Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,337,894 shares and 9,310,872 shares
outstanding, respectively
9,338
9,311
Additional paid-in capital
133,576
132,919
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(4,118)
(40,145)
Retained earnings
855,485
823,716
Total Equity
1,480,343
1,411,863
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 29,772,191
$ 29,524,382
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Investments and cash equivalents
$ 84,924
$ 59,703
Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities
166,813
136,537
Loans
144,580
119,032
Total interest income
396,317
315,272
Total interest expense
309,949
236,214
Net interest income
86,368
79,058
Release of/(provision for) losses
1,801
(547)
Net interest income after release of/(provision for) losses
88,169
78,511
Non-interest income/(expense):
Guarantee and commitment fees
3,917
3,933
Gains on financial derivatives
2,079
399
Release of/(provision for) reserve for losses
69
(203)
Other income
1,249
1,226
Non-interest income
7,314
5,355
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
18,257
15,351
General and administrative
8,255
7,527
Regulatory fees
725
835
Operating expenses
27,237
23,713
Income before income taxes
68,246
60,153
Income tax expense
14,500
13,118
Net income
53,746
47,035
Preferred stock dividends
(6,791)
(6,791)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 46,955
$ 40,244
Earnings per common share:
Basic earnings per common share
$ 4.33
$ 3.73
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 4.28
$ 3.69
Reconciliations
Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 46,955
$ 40,828
$ 40,244
Less reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value
changes
1,683
(836)
916
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes
3,002
(3,598)
(105)
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets
(14)
(37)
359
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains
on assets consolidated at fair value
31
88
29
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives
(192)
(800)
523
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(947)
1,089
(362)
Sub-total
3,563
(4,094)
1,360
Core earnings
$ 43,392
$ 44,922
$ 38,884
Composition of Core Earnings:
Revenues:
Net effective spread(1)
$ 83,044
$ 84,551
$ 77,173
Guarantee and commitment fees(2)
4,982
4,865
4,654
Other(3)
1,077
767
1,067
Total revenues
89,103
90,183
82,894
Credit related expense (GAAP):
(Release of)/provision for losses
(1,870)
(575)
750
Total credit related expense
(1,870)
(575)
750
Operating expenses (GAAP):
Compensation and employee benefits
18,257
15,523
15,351
General and administrative
8,255
8,916
7,527
Regulatory fees
725
725
835
Total operating expenses
27,237
25,164
23,713
Net earnings
63,736
65,594
58,431
Income tax expense(4)
13,553
13,881
12,756
Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
6,791
6,791
6,791
Core earnings
$ 43,392
$ 44,922
$ 38,884
Core earnings per share:
Basic
$ 4.00
$ 4.14
$ 3.60
Diluted
$ 3.96
$ 4.10
$ 3.56
(1)
(2)
Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.
(3)
Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.
(4)
Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.
Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP - Basic EPS
$ 4.33
$ 3.77
$ 3.73
Less reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value
changes
0.16
(0.08)
0.09
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes
0.28
(0.33)
(0.01)
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities
-
-
0.03
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on
assets consolidated at fair value
-
0.01
-
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives
(0.02)
(0.07)
0.05
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(0.09)
0.10
(0.03)
Sub-total
0.33
(0.37)
0.13
Core Earnings - Basic EPS
$ 4.00
$ 4.14
$ 3.60
Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)
10,847
10,841
10,802
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP - Diluted EPS
$ 4.28
$ 3.73
$ 3.69
Less reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value
changes
0.15
(0.08)
0.09
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes
0.28
(0.33)
(0.01)
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities
-
-
0.03
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on
assets consolidated at fair value
-
0.01
-
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives
(0.02)
(0.07)
0.05
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(0.09)
0.10
(0.03)
Sub-total
0.32
(0.37)
0.13
Core Earnings - Diluted EPS
$ 3.96
$ 4.10
$ 3.56
Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)
10,969
10,952
10,918
The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
(dollars in thousands)
Net interest income/yield
$ 86,368
1.15 %
$ 82,169
1.12 %
$ 79,058
1.14 %
Net effects of consolidated trusts
(1,052)
0.02 %
(1,048)
0.02 %
(1,055)
0.02 %
Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives
(34)
- %
(846)
(0.01) %
(1,626)
(0.02) %
Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value
(27)
- %
(104)
- %
(23)
- %
Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial
derivatives
791
0.01 %
782
0.01 %
714
0.01 %
Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships
(3,002)
(0.04) %
3,598
0.05 %
105
- %
Net effective spread
$ 83,044
1.14 %
$ 84,551
1.19 %
$ 77,173
1.15 %
The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024:
Core Earnings by Business Segment
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
Agricultural Finance
Rural Infrastructure
Treasury
Corporate
Farm &
Corporate
Rural
Utilities
Renewable
Funding
Investments
Reconciling
Adjustments
Consolidated
(in thousands)
Net interest income
$ 33,889
$ 7,971
$ 7,265
$ 2,049
$ 34,719
$ 475
$ -
$ -
$ 86,368
Less: reconciling
adjustments(1)(2)(3)
(1,046)
-
(33)
-
(2,245)
-
-
3,324
-
Net effective spread
32,843
7,971
7,232
2,049
32,474
475
-
3,324
-
Guarantee and
commitment fees
4,484
87
349
62
-
-
-
(1,065)
3,917
Other income/(expense)(3)
995
12
-
-
-
4
66
2,251
3,328
Total revenues
38,322
8,070
7,581
2,111
32,474
479
66
4,510
93,613
(Provision for)/release
of losses
(561)
378
3,017
(1,034)
-
1
-
-
1,801
Release of reserve for
losses
64
-
5
-
-
-
-
-
69
Operating expenses
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27,237)
-
(27,237)
Total non-interest
expense
64
-
5
-
-
-
(27,237)
-
(27,168)
Core earnings before
income taxes
37,825
8,448
10,603
1,077
32,474
480
(27,171)
4,510
(4)
68,246
Income tax
(expense)/benefit
(7,943)
(1,774)
(2,227)
(226)
(6,819)
(101)
5,537
(947)
(14,500)
Core earnings before
preferred stock
dividends
29,882
6,674
8,376
851
25,655
379
(21,634)
3,563
(4)
53,746
Preferred stock
dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,791)
-
(6,791)
Segment core
earnings/(losses)
$ 29,882
$ 6,674
$ 8,376
$ 851
$ 25,655
$ 379
$ (28,425)
$ 3,563
(4)
$ 46,955
Total Assets
$ 15,240,436
$ 1,637,460
$ 7,003,165
$ 578,709
$ -
$ 5,190,082
$ 122,339
$ -
$ 29,772,191
Total on- and off-
balance sheet program
assets at principal
balance
$ 18,900,906
$ 1,766,294
$ 7,437,723
$ 742,307
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 28,847,230
(1)
Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts.
(2)
Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.
(3)
(4)
Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.
Supplemental Information
The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:
Outstanding Business Volume
On or Off
Balance Sheet
As of March 31, 2024
As of December 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Agricultural Finance:
Farm & Ranch:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 5,247,543
$ 5,133,450
Loans held in consolidated trusts:
Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors
(single-class)(1)
On-balance sheet
857,156
870,912
Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors
(structured)(1)
On-balance sheet
552,241
561,349
IO-FMGS(2)
On-balance sheet
9,232
9,409
USDA Securities
On-balance sheet
2,354,894
2,368,872
AgVantage Securities(1)
On-balance sheet
5,995,000
5,835,000
LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments
Off-balance sheet
2,884,375
2,999,943
Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)
Off-balance sheet
443,843
452,602
Loans serviced for others
Off-balance sheet
556,622
577,264
Total Farm & Ranch
$ 18,900,906
$ 18,808,801
Corporate AgFinance:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 1,258,506
$ 1,259,723
AgVantage Securities(1)
On-balance sheet
369,365
288,879
Unfunded loan commitments
Off-balance sheet
138,423
145,377
Total Corporate AgFinance
$ 1,766,294
$ 1,693,979
Total Agricultural Finance
$ 20,667,200
$ 20,502,780
Rural Infrastructure Finance:
Rural Utilities:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 3,108,495
$ 3,094,477
AgVantage Securities(1)
On-balance sheet
3,879,293
3,898,468
LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments
Off-balance sheet
449,935
487,778
Total Rural Utilities
$ 7,437,723
$ 7,480,723
Renewable Energy:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 578,258
$ 440,286
Unfunded loan commitments
Off-balance sheet
164,049
47,235
Total Renewable Energy
$ 742,307
$ 487,521
Total Rural Infrastructure Finance
$ 8,180,030
$ 7,968,244
Total
$ 28,847,230
$ 28,471,024
(1)
A type of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security.
(2)
An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization.
(3)
Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties.
The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:
Net Effective Spread(1)
Agricultural Finance
Rural Infrastructure Finance
Treasury
Farm & Ranch
Corporate
Rural Utilities
Renewable
Funding
Investments
Net Effective
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
(dollars in thousands)
For the quarter ended:
March 31, 2024(2)
$ 32,843
0.95 %
$ 7,971
2.05 %
$ 7,232
0.42 %
$ 2,049
1.75 %
$ 32,474
0.45 %
$ 475
0.03 %
$ 83,044
1.14 %
December 31, 2023
33,329
0.98 %
8,382
2.06 %
7,342
0.43 %
1,540
1.69 %
33,361
0.47 %
597
0.04 %
84,551
1.19 %
September 30, 2023
32,718
0.97 %
8,250
2.05 %
6,362
0.39 %
1,150
1.46 %
34,412
0.49 %
532
0.04 %
83,424
1.20 %
June 30, 2023
34,388
1.03 %
7,444
1.92 %
5,808
0.38 %
1,100
1.47 %
32,498
0.48 %
594
0.04 %
81,832
1.20 %
March 31, 2023
32,465
0.97 %
7,148
1.94 %
5,507
0.36 %
858
1.53 %
31,738
0.47 %
(543)
(0.04) %
77,173
1.15 %
December 31, 2022
32,770
0.98 %
7,471
1.94 %
4,960
0.34 %
935
1.76 %
27,656
0.42 %
(2,689)
(0.19) %
71,103
1.07 %
September 30, 2022
33,343
1.04 %
7,600
1.99 %
4,220
0.30 %
705
1.97 %
22,564
0.36 %
(2,791)
(0.21) %
65,641
1.03 %
June 30, 2022
32,590
1.05 %
6,929
1.87 %
3,733
0.27 %
468
1.78 %
18,508
0.30 %
(1,282)
(0.10) %
60,946
0.99 %
March 31, 2022
30,354
1.02 %
7,209
1.96 %
3,159
0.23 %
375
1.69 %
16,738
0.28 %
4
- %
57,839
0.97 %
(1)
Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets.
(2)
See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:
Core Earnings by Quarter Ended
March
December
September
June
March
December
September
June
March
(in thousands)
Revenues:
Net effective spread
$ 83,044
$ 84,551
$ 83,424
$ 81,832
$ 77,173
$ 71,103
$ 65,641
$ 60,946
$ 57,839
Guarantee and commitment fees
4,982
4,865
4,828
4,581
4,654
4,677
4,201
4,709
4,557
Other
1,077
767
1,056
409
1,067
390
473
307
514
Total revenues
89,103
90,183
89,308
86,822
82,894
76,170
70,315
65,962
62,910
Credit related expense/(income):
(Release of)/provision for losses
(1,870)
(575)
(181)
1,142
750
1,945
450
(1,535)
(54)
REO operating expenses
-
-
-
-
-
819
-
-
-
Total credit related expense/(income)
(1,870)
(575)
(181)
1,142
750
2,764
450
(1,535)
(54)
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
18,257
15,523
14,103
13,937
15,351
12,105
11,648
11,715
13,298
General and administrative
8,255
8,916
9,100
9,420
7,527
8,055
6,919
7,520
7,278
Regulatory fees
725
725
831
831
835
832
812
813
812
Total operating expenses
27,237
25,164
24,034
24,188
23,713
20,992
19,379
20,048
21,388
Net earnings
63,736
65,594
65,455
61,492
58,431
52,414
50,486
47,449
41,576
Income tax expense
13,553
13,881
13,475
12,539
12,756
11,210
10,303
9,909
9,024
Preferred stock dividends
6,791
6,791
6,792
6,791
6,791
6,791
6,791
6,792
6,791
Core earnings
$ 43,392
$ 44,922
$ 45,188
$ 42,162
$ 38,884
$ 34,413
$ 33,392
$ 30,748
$ 25,761
Reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated
financial derivatives due to fair value
changes
$ 1,683
$ (836)
$ 2,921
$ 2,141
$ 916
$ 1,596
$ 6,441
$ 2,846
$ 2,612
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities
due to fair value changes
3,002
(3,598)
3,210
(4,901)
(105)
(148)
(624)
428
5,687
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading
assets
(14)
(37)
1,714
(57)
359
31
(757)
(285)
94
Net effects of amortization of
premiums/discounts and deferred
gains on assets consolidated at fair value
31
88
29
29
29
57
24
(62)
20
Net effects of terminations or net settlements
on financial derivatives
(192)
(800)
(79)
583
523
1,268
(3,522)
2,536
15,512
Income tax effect related to reconciling
items
(947)
1,089
(1,638)
464
(362)
(590)
(327)
(1,148)
(5,024)
Net income attributable to common
stockholders
$ 46,955
$ 40,828
$ 51,345
$ 40,421
$ 40,244
$ 36,627
$ 34,627
$ 35,063
$ 44,662
