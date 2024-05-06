Farmer Mac Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $28.8 Billion -

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Farmer Mac delivered another quarter of strong earnings resulting from our well-disciplined asset-liability management, development of new markets, and investments to modernize our infrastructure," said President & Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm. "With a strong capital position, a talented team, and a clear strategic vision, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering value to our stockholders and accelerating rural opportunities for American agriculture and rural infrastructure."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

Provided $1.4 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America

Net interest income grew 9% year-over-year to $86.4 million

Net effective spread[1] increased 8% from the prior-year period to $83.0 million

Net income attributable to common stockholders grew 17% year-over-year to $47.0 million

Core earnings 1 of $43.4 million, or $3.96 per diluted common share, reflecting 12% growth year-over-year

of $43.4 million, or $3.96 per diluted common share, reflecting 12% growth year-over-year Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.5 billion, exceeding statutory requirement by 70% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.5% as of March 31, 2024

As of March 31, 2024, Farmer Mac had 295 days of liquidity

$ in thousands, except per

share amounts Quarter Ended March 31,

2024 Dec. 31, 2023 March 31,

2023 Sequential %

Change YOY % Change Net Change in Business Volume $376,206 $819,013 $562,036 N/A N/A Net Interest Income (GAAP) $86,368 $82,169 $79,058 5 % 9 % Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $83,044 $84,551 $77,173 (2) % 8 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $4.28 $3.73 $3.69 15 % 16 % Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $3.96 $4.10 $3.56 (3) % 11 %





1 Non-GAAP Measure

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's first quarter 2024 financial results will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on Monday, May 6, 2024, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (800) 836-8184

https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for two weeks following the conclusion of the call.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for first quarter 2024 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures," which are measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business.

Net Effective Spread

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.

Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed February 23, 2024 with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions and estimates and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural infrastructure indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or rural infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;

the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;

the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and

other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, climate change, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. As the nation's premier secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of customers supporting rural America, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and rural electric cooperatives. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)



As of

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 745,105

$ 888,707 Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,165,562 and $5,060,135, respectively) 5,007,787

4,918,931 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 53,756

53,756 Other investments 6,900

6,817 Total Investment Securities 5,068,443

4,979,504 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,811,302 and $5,825,433, respectively) 5,466,688

5,532,479 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 4,454,932

4,213,069 Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities 9,921,620

9,745,548 USDA Securities:





Trading, at fair value 1,066

1,241 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,333,027

2,354,171 Total USDA Securities 2,334,093

2,355,412 Loans:





Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 9,837,962

9,623,119 Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 1,409,397

1,432,261 Allowance for losses (14,288)

(16,031) Total loans, net of allowance 11,233,071

11,039,349 Financial derivatives, at fair value 31,433

37,478 Accrued interest receivable (includes $9,963 and $16,764, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 245,202

287,128 Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 48,130

49,832 Deferred tax asset, net -

8,470 Prepaid expenses and other assets 145,094

132,954 Total Assets $ 29,772,191

$ 29,524,382







Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $ 26,509,011

$ 26,336,542 Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 1,325,289

1,351,069 Financial derivatives, at fair value 128,530

117,131 Accrued interest payable (includes $6,338 and $9,407, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 202,894

181,841 Guarantee and commitment obligation 45,866

47,563 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 74,821

76,662 Deferred tax liability, net 3,795

- Reserve for losses 1,642

1,711 Total Liabilities 28,291,848

28,112,519 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 73,382

73,382 Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659

96,659 Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003

77,003 Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160

116,160 Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327

121,327 Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031

1,031 Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500

500 Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,337,894 shares and 9,310,872 shares outstanding, respectively 9,338

9,311 Additional paid-in capital 133,576

132,919 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (4,118)

(40,145) Retained earnings 855,485

823,716 Total Equity 1,480,343

1,411,863 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 29,772,191

$ 29,524,382

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:





Investments and cash equivalents $ 84,924

$ 59,703 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities 166,813

136,537 Loans 144,580

119,032 Total interest income 396,317

315,272 Total interest expense 309,949

236,214 Net interest income 86,368

79,058 Release of/(provision for) losses 1,801

(547) Net interest income after release of/(provision for) losses 88,169

78,511 Non-interest income/(expense):





Guarantee and commitment fees 3,917

3,933 Gains on financial derivatives 2,079

399 Release of/(provision for) reserve for losses 69

(203) Other income 1,249

1,226 Non-interest income 7,314

5,355 Operating expenses:





Compensation and employee benefits 18,257

15,351 General and administrative 8,255

7,527 Regulatory fees 725

835 Operating expenses 27,237

23,713 Income before income taxes 68,246

60,153 Income tax expense 14,500

13,118 Net income 53,746

47,035 Preferred stock dividends (6,791)

(6,791) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 46,955

$ 40,244







Earnings per common share:





Basic earnings per common share $ 4.33

$ 3.73 Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.28

$ 3.69

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 46,955

$ 40,828

$ 40,244 Less reconciling items:









Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 1,683

(836)

916 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 3,002

(3,598)

(105) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (14)

(37)

359 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 31

88

29 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (192)

(800)

523 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (947)

1,089

(362) Sub-total 3,563

(4,094)

1,360 Core earnings $ 43,392

$ 44,922

$ 38,884











Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(1) $ 83,044

$ 84,551

$ 77,173 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 4,982

4,865

4,654 Other(3) 1,077

767

1,067 Total revenues 89,103

90,183

82,894











Credit related expense (GAAP):









(Release of)/provision for losses (1,870)

(575)

750 Total credit related expense (1,870)

(575)

750











Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 18,257

15,523

15,351 General and administrative 8,255

8,916

7,527 Regulatory fees 725

725

835 Total operating expenses 27,237

25,164

23,713











Net earnings 63,736

65,594

58,431 Income tax expense(4) 13,553

13,881

12,756 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 6,791

6,791

6,791 Core earnings $ 43,392

$ 44,922

$ 38,884











Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 4.00

$ 4.14

$ 3.60 Diluted $ 3.96

$ 4.10

$ 3.56







(1)

(2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.

(3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.



Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 4.33

$ 3.77

$ 3.73 Less reconciling items:









Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.16

(0.08)

0.09 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.28

(0.33)

(0.01) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities -

-

0.03 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value -

0.01

- Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (0.02)

(0.07)

0.05 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.09)

0.10

(0.03) Sub-total 0.33

(0.37)

0.13 Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 4.00

$ 4.14

$ 3.60











Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,847

10,841

10,802























Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 4.28

$ 3.73

$ 3.69 Less reconciling items:









Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.15

(0.08)

0.09 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.28

(0.33)

(0.01) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities -

-

0.03 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value -

0.01

- Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (0.02)

(0.07)

0.05 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.09)

0.10

(0.03) Sub-total 0.32

(0.37)

0.13 Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 3.96

$ 4.10

$ 3.56











Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,969

10,952

10,918

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income/yield $ 86,368

1.15 %

$ 82,169

1.12 %

$ 79,058

1.14 % Net effects of consolidated trusts (1,052)

0.02 %

(1,048)

0.02 %

(1,055)

0.02 % Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives (34)

- %

(846)

(0.01) %

(1,626)

(0.02) % Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value (27)

- %

(104)

- %

(23)

- % Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 791

0.01 %

782

0.01 %

714

0.01 % Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships (3,002)

(0.04) %

3,598

0.05 %

105

- % Net effective spread $ 83,044

1.14 %

$ 84,551

1.19 %

$ 77,173

1.15 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024:

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure

Treasury

Corporate









Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments



Reconciling Adjustments

Consolidated

Net Income

(in thousands) Net interest income $ 33,889

$ 7,971

$ 7,265

$ 2,049

$ 34,719

$ 475

$ -

$ -

$ 86,368 Less: reconciling adjustments(1)(2)(3) (1,046)

-

(33)

-

(2,245)

-

-

3,324

- Net effective spread 32,843

7,971

7,232

2,049

32,474

475

-

3,324

- Guarantee and commitment fees 4,484

87

349

62

-

-

-

(1,065)

3,917 Other income/(expense)(3) 995

12

-

-

-

4

66

2,251

3,328 Total revenues 38,322

8,070

7,581

2,111

32,474

479

66

4,510

93,613



































(Provision for)/release of losses (561)

378

3,017

(1,034)

-

1

-

-

1,801



































Release of reserve for losses 64

-

5

-

-

-

-

-

69 Operating expenses -

-

-

-

-

-

(27,237)

-

(27,237) Total non-interest expense 64

-

5

-

-

-

(27,237)

-

(27,168) Core earnings before income taxes 37,825

8,448

10,603

1,077

32,474

480

(27,171)

4,510 (4) 68,246 Income tax (expense)/benefit (7,943)

(1,774)

(2,227)

(226)

(6,819)

(101)

5,537

(947)

(14,500) Core earnings before preferred stock dividends 29,882

6,674

8,376

851

25,655

379

(21,634)

3,563 (4) 53,746 Preferred stock dividends -

-

-

-

-

-

(6,791)

-

(6,791) Segment core earnings/(losses) $ 29,882

$ 6,674

$ 8,376

$ 851

$ 25,655

$ 379

$ (28,425)

$ 3,563 (4) $ 46,955



































Total Assets $ 15,240,436

$ 1,637,460

$ 7,003,165

$ 578,709

$ -

$ 5,190,082

$ 122,339

$ -

$ 29,772,191 Total on- and off- balance sheet program assets at principal balance $ 18,900,906

$ 1,766,294

$ 7,437,723

$ 742,307

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 28,847,230







(1) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts.

(2) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.

(3)

(4) Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.



Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



On or Off Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2023







(in thousands) Agricultural Finance:











Farm & Ranch:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 5,247,543

$ 5,133,450 Loans held in consolidated trusts:











Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (single-class)(1)

On-balance sheet

857,156

870,912 Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (structured)(1)

On-balance sheet

552,241

561,349 IO-FMGS(2)

On-balance sheet

9,232

9,409 USDA Securities

On-balance sheet

2,354,894

2,368,872 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

5,995,000

5,835,000 LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

2,884,375

2,999,943 Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

443,843

452,602 Loans serviced for others

Off-balance sheet

556,622

577,264 Total Farm & Ranch





$ 18,900,906

$ 18,808,801 Corporate AgFinance:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 1,258,506

$ 1,259,723 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

369,365

288,879 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

138,423

145,377 Total Corporate AgFinance





$ 1,766,294

$ 1,693,979 Total Agricultural Finance





$ 20,667,200

$ 20,502,780 Rural Infrastructure Finance:











Rural Utilities:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 3,108,495

$ 3,094,477 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,879,293

3,898,468 LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

449,935

487,778 Total Rural Utilities





$ 7,437,723

$ 7,480,723 Renewable Energy:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 578,258

$ 440,286 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

164,049

47,235 Total Renewable Energy





$ 742,307

$ 487,521 Total Rural Infrastructure Finance





$ 8,180,030

$ 7,968,244 Total





$ 28,847,230

$ 28,471,024







(1) A type of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security.

(2) An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization.

(3) Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties.



The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:



Net Effective Spread(1)

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure Finance

Treasury









Farm & Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Rural Utilities

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective

Spread

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:





















































March 31, 2024(2) $ 32,843

0.95 %

$ 7,971

2.05 %

$ 7,232

0.42 %

$ 2,049

1.75 %

$ 32,474

0.45 %

$ 475

0.03 %

$ 83,044

1.14 % December 31, 2023 33,329

0.98 %

8,382

2.06 %

7,342

0.43 %

1,540

1.69 %

33,361

0.47 %

597

0.04 %

84,551

1.19 % September 30, 2023 32,718

0.97 %

8,250

2.05 %

6,362

0.39 %

1,150

1.46 %

34,412

0.49 %

532

0.04 %

83,424

1.20 % June 30, 2023 34,388

1.03 %

7,444

1.92 %

5,808

0.38 %

1,100

1.47 %

32,498

0.48 %

594

0.04 %

81,832

1.20 % March 31, 2023 32,465

0.97 %

7,148

1.94 %

5,507

0.36 %

858

1.53 %

31,738

0.47 %

(543)

(0.04) %

77,173

1.15 % December 31, 2022 32,770

0.98 %

7,471

1.94 %

4,960

0.34 %

935

1.76 %

27,656

0.42 %

(2,689)

(0.19) %

71,103

1.07 % September 30, 2022 33,343

1.04 %

7,600

1.99 %

4,220

0.30 %

705

1.97 %

22,564

0.36 %

(2,791)

(0.21) %

65,641

1.03 % June 30, 2022 32,590

1.05 %

6,929

1.87 %

3,733

0.27 %

468

1.78 %

18,508

0.30 %

(1,282)

(0.10) %

60,946

0.99 % March 31, 2022 30,354

1.02 %

7,209

1.96 %

3,159

0.23 %

375

1.69 %

16,738

0.28 %

4

- %

57,839

0.97 %







(1) Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets.

(2) See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended March 31, 2024.



The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

March

2024

December

2023

September

2023

June

2023

March

2023

December

2022

September

2022

June

2022

March

2022

(in thousands) Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 83,044

$ 84,551

$ 83,424

$ 81,832

$ 77,173

$ 71,103

$ 65,641

$ 60,946

$ 57,839 Guarantee and commitment fees 4,982

4,865

4,828

4,581

4,654

4,677

4,201

4,709

4,557 Other 1,077

767

1,056

409

1,067

390

473

307

514 Total revenues 89,103

90,183

89,308

86,822

82,894

76,170

70,315

65,962

62,910



































Credit related expense/(income):

































(Release of)/provision for losses (1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142

750

1,945

450

(1,535)

(54) REO operating expenses -

-

-

-

-

819

-

-

- Total credit related expense/(income) (1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142

750

2,764

450

(1,535)

(54)



































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 18,257

15,523

14,103

13,937

15,351

12,105

11,648

11,715

13,298 General and administrative 8,255

8,916

9,100

9,420

7,527

8,055

6,919

7,520

7,278 Regulatory fees 725

725

831

831

835

832

812

813

812 Total operating expenses 27,237

25,164

24,034

24,188

23,713

20,992

19,379

20,048

21,388



































Net earnings 63,736

65,594

65,455

61,492

58,431

52,414

50,486

47,449

41,576 Income tax expense 13,553

13,881

13,475

12,539

12,756

11,210

10,303

9,909

9,024 Preferred stock dividends 6,791

6,791

6,792

6,791

6,791

6,791

6,791

6,792

6,791 Core earnings $ 43,392

$ 44,922

$ 45,188

$ 42,162

$ 38,884

$ 34,413

$ 33,392

$ 30,748

$ 25,761



































Reconciling items:

































Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes $ 1,683

$ (836)

$ 2,921

$ 2,141

$ 916

$ 1,596

$ 6,441

$ 2,846

$ 2,612 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 3,002

(3,598)

3,210

(4,901)

(105)

(148)

(624)

428

5,687 Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (14)

(37)

1,714

(57)

359

31

(757)

(285)

94 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 31

88

29

29

29

57

24

(62)

20 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (192)

(800)

(79)

583

523

1,268

(3,522)

2,536

15,512 Income tax effect related to reconciling items (947)

1,089

(1,638)

464

(362)

(590)

(327)

(1,148)

(5,024) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 46,955

$ 40,828

$ 51,345

$ 40,421

$ 40,244

$ 36,627

$ 34,627

$ 35,063

$ 44,662

SOURCE Farmer Mac