Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+56,25% in 5 Tagen: Genialer Schachzug - diese Übernahme verändert alles
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938456 | ISIN: US3131483063 | Ticker-Symbol: A35
Frankfurt
06.05.24
08:03 Uhr
177,00 Euro
-3,00
-1,67 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
176,00183,0014:26
PR Newswire
06.05.2024 | 13:30
35 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Farmer Mac Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

- Outstanding Business Volume of $28.8 Billion -

WASHINGTON, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Farmer Mac delivered another quarter of strong earnings resulting from our well-disciplined asset-liability management, development of new markets, and investments to modernize our infrastructure," said President & Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm. "With a strong capital position, a talented team, and a clear strategic vision, we are confident in our ability to continue delivering value to our stockholders and accelerating rural opportunities for American agriculture and rural infrastructure."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Provided $1.4 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America
  • Net interest income grew 9% year-over-year to $86.4 million
  • Net effective spread[1] increased 8% from the prior-year period to $83.0 million
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders grew 17% year-over-year to $47.0 million
  • Core earnings1 of $43.4 million, or $3.96 per diluted common share, reflecting 12% growth year-over-year
  • Maintained strong capital position with total core capital of $1.5 billion, exceeding statutory requirement by 70% and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 15.5% as of March 31, 2024
  • As of March 31, 2024, Farmer Mac had 295 days of liquidity

$ in thousands, except per
share amounts

Quarter Ended

March 31,
2024

Dec. 31, 2023

March 31,
2023

Sequential %
Change

YOY % Change

Net Change in

Business Volume

$376,206

$819,013

$562,036

N/A

N/A

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$86,368

$82,169

$79,058

5 %

9 %

Net Effective Spread

(Non-GAAP)

$83,044

$84,551

$77,173

(2) %

8 %

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$4.28

$3.73

$3.69

15 %

16 %

Core EPS (Non-GAAP)

$3.96

$4.10

$3.56

(3) %

11 %



1 Non-GAAP Measure

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's first quarter 2024 financial results will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on Monday, May 6, 2024, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (800) 836-8184
https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for two weeks following the conclusion of the call.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for first quarter 2024 is in Farmer Mac's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures," which are measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business.

Net Effective Spread

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of these assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.

Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, filed February 23, 2024 with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions and estimates and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

  • the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;
  • legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or rural infrastructure industries;
  • fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;
  • the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;
  • the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and rural infrastructure indebtedness;
  • the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or rural infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;
  • the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;
  • developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;
  • the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and
  • other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, climate change, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the SEC on February 23, 2024. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. As the nation's premier secondary market for agricultural credit, we provide financial solutions to a broad spectrum of customers supporting rural America, including agricultural lenders, agribusinesses, and rural electric cooperatives. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)



As of


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


(in thousands)

Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 745,105


$ 888,707

Investment securities:




Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,165,562 and $5,060,135, respectively)

5,007,787


4,918,931

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

53,756


53,756

Other investments

6,900


6,817

Total Investment Securities

5,068,443


4,979,504

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:




Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,811,302 and $5,825,433, respectively)

5,466,688


5,532,479

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

4,454,932


4,213,069

Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities

9,921,620


9,745,548

USDA Securities:




Trading, at fair value

1,066


1,241

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

2,333,027


2,354,171

Total USDA Securities

2,334,093


2,355,412

Loans:




Loans held for investment, at amortized cost

9,837,962


9,623,119

Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost

1,409,397


1,432,261

Allowance for losses

(14,288)


(16,031)

Total loans, net of allowance

11,233,071


11,039,349

Financial derivatives, at fair value

31,433


37,478

Accrued interest receivable (includes $9,963 and $16,764, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

245,202


287,128

Guarantee and commitment fees receivable

48,130


49,832

Deferred tax asset, net

-


8,470

Prepaid expenses and other assets

145,094


132,954

Total Assets

$ 29,772,191


$ 29,524,382





Liabilities and Equity:




Liabilities:




Notes payable

$ 26,509,011


$ 26,336,542

Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties

1,325,289


1,351,069

Financial derivatives, at fair value

128,530


117,131

Accrued interest payable (includes $6,338 and $9,407, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

202,894


181,841

Guarantee and commitment obligation

45,866


47,563

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

74,821


76,662

Deferred tax liability, net

3,795


-

Reserve for losses

1,642


1,711

Total Liabilities

28,291,848


28,112,519

Commitments and Contingencies




Equity:




Preferred stock:




Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

73,382


73,382

Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

96,659


96,659

Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

77,003


77,003

Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

116,160


116,160

Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

121,327


121,327

Common stock:




Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding

1,031


1,031

Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding

500


500

Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,337,894 shares and 9,310,872 shares

outstanding, respectively

9,338


9,311

Additional paid-in capital

133,576


132,919

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(4,118)


(40,145)

Retained earnings

855,485


823,716

Total Equity

1,480,343


1,411,863

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 29,772,191


$ 29,524,382

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)



For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


March 31, 2023


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest income:




Investments and cash equivalents

$ 84,924


$ 59,703

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities

166,813


136,537

Loans

144,580


119,032

Total interest income

396,317


315,272

Total interest expense

309,949


236,214

Net interest income

86,368


79,058

Release of/(provision for) losses

1,801


(547)

Net interest income after release of/(provision for) losses

88,169


78,511

Non-interest income/(expense):




Guarantee and commitment fees

3,917


3,933

Gains on financial derivatives

2,079


399

Release of/(provision for) reserve for losses

69


(203)

Other income

1,249


1,226

Non-interest income

7,314


5,355

Operating expenses:




Compensation and employee benefits

18,257


15,351

General and administrative

8,255


7,527

Regulatory fees

725


835

Operating expenses

27,237


23,713

Income before income taxes

68,246


60,153

Income tax expense

14,500


13,118

Net income

53,746


47,035

Preferred stock dividends

(6,791)


(6,791)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 46,955


$ 40,244





Earnings per common share:




Basic earnings per common share

$ 4.33


$ 3.73

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.28


$ 3.69

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings


For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


March 31, 2023


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 46,955


$ 40,828


$ 40,244

Less reconciling items:






Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value

changes

1,683


(836)


916

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

3,002


(3,598)


(105)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets

(14)


(37)


359

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains

on assets consolidated at fair value

31


88


29

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(192)


(800)


523

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(947)


1,089


(362)

Sub-total

3,563


(4,094)


1,360

Core earnings

$ 43,392


$ 44,922


$ 38,884







Composition of Core Earnings:






Revenues:






Net effective spread(1)

$ 83,044


$ 84,551


$ 77,173

Guarantee and commitment fees(2)

4,982


4,865


4,654

Other(3)

1,077


767


1,067

Total revenues

89,103


90,183


82,894







Credit related expense (GAAP):






(Release of)/provision for losses

(1,870)


(575)


750

Total credit related expense

(1,870)


(575)


750







Operating expenses (GAAP):






Compensation and employee benefits

18,257


15,523


15,351

General and administrative

8,255


8,916


7,527

Regulatory fees

725


725


835

Total operating expenses

27,237


25,164


23,713







Net earnings

63,736


65,594


58,431

Income tax expense(4)

13,553


13,881


12,756

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

6,791


6,791


6,791

Core earnings

$ 43,392


$ 44,922


$ 38,884







Core earnings per share:






Basic

$ 4.00


$ 4.14


$ 3.60

Diluted

$ 3.96


$ 4.10


$ 3.56




(1)


(2)

Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.


(3)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.


(4)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.


Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


March 31, 2023


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Basic EPS

$ 4.33


$ 3.77


$ 3.73

Less reconciling items:






Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value

changes

0.16


(0.08)


0.09

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

0.28


(0.33)


(0.01)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities

-


-


0.03

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on

assets consolidated at fair value

-


0.01


-

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(0.02)


(0.07)


0.05

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(0.09)


0.10


(0.03)

Sub-total

0.33


(0.37)


0.13

Core Earnings - Basic EPS

$ 4.00


$ 4.14


$ 3.60







Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)

10,847


10,841


10,802













Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


March 31, 2023


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Diluted EPS

$ 4.28


$ 3.73


$ 3.69

Less reconciling items:






Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value

changes

0.15


(0.08)


0.09

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

0.28


(0.33)


(0.01)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities

-


-


0.03

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on

assets consolidated at fair value

-


0.01


-

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(0.02)


(0.07)


0.05

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(0.09)


0.10


(0.03)

Sub-total

0.32


(0.37)


0.13

Core Earnings - Diluted EPS

$ 3.96


$ 4.10


$ 3.56







Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings)

10,969


10,952


10,918

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread


For the Three Months Ended


March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


March 31, 2023


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income/yield

$ 86,368


1.15 %


$ 82,169


1.12 %


$ 79,058


1.14 %

Net effects of consolidated trusts

(1,052)


0.02 %


(1,048)


0.02 %


(1,055)


0.02 %

Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives

(34)


- %


(846)


(0.01) %


(1,626)


(0.02) %

Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value

(27)


- %


(104)


- %


(23)


- %

Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial

derivatives

791


0.01 %


782


0.01 %


714


0.01 %

Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships

(3,002)


(0.04) %


3,598


0.05 %


105


- %

Net effective spread

$ 83,044


1.14 %


$ 84,551


1.19 %


$ 77,173


1.15 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended March 31, 2024:

Core Earnings by Business Segment

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024


Agricultural Finance


Rural Infrastructure


Treasury


Corporate






Farm &
Ranch


Corporate
AgFinance


Rural

Utilities


Renewable
Energy


Funding


Investments



Reconciling

Adjustments


Consolidated
Net Income


(in thousands)

Net interest income

$ 33,889


$ 7,971


$ 7,265


$ 2,049


$ 34,719


$ 475


$ -


$ -


$ 86,368

Less: reconciling

adjustments(1)(2)(3)

(1,046)


-


(33)


-


(2,245)


-


-


3,324


-

Net effective spread

32,843


7,971


7,232


2,049


32,474


475


-


3,324


-

Guarantee and

commitment fees

4,484


87


349


62


-


-


-


(1,065)


3,917

Other income/(expense)(3)

995


12


-


-


-


4


66


2,251


3,328

Total revenues

38,322


8,070


7,581


2,111


32,474


479


66


4,510


93,613



















(Provision for)/release

of losses

(561)


378


3,017


(1,034)


-


1


-


-


1,801



















Release of reserve for

losses

64


-


5


-


-


-


-


-


69

Operating expenses

-


-


-


-


-


-


(27,237)


-


(27,237)

Total non-interest

expense

64


-


5


-


-


-


(27,237)


-


(27,168)

Core earnings before

income taxes

37,825


8,448


10,603


1,077


32,474


480


(27,171)


4,510

(4)

68,246

Income tax

(expense)/benefit

(7,943)


(1,774)


(2,227)


(226)


(6,819)


(101)


5,537


(947)


(14,500)

Core earnings before

preferred stock

dividends

29,882


6,674


8,376


851


25,655


379


(21,634)


3,563

(4)

53,746

Preferred stock

dividends

-


-


-


-


-


-


(6,791)


-


(6,791)

Segment core

earnings/(losses)

$ 29,882


$ 6,674


$ 8,376


$ 851


$ 25,655


$ 379


$ (28,425)


$ 3,563

(4)

$ 46,955



















Total Assets

$ 15,240,436


$ 1,637,460


$ 7,003,165


$ 578,709


$ -


$ 5,190,082


$ 122,339


$ -


$ 29,772,191

Total on- and off-

balance sheet program

assets at principal

balance

$ 18,900,906


$ 1,766,294


$ 7,437,723


$ 742,307


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ -


$ 28,847,230




(1)

Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts.


(2)

Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.


(3)


(4)

Net adjustments to reconcile to the corresponding income measures: core earnings before income taxes reconciled to income before income taxes; core earnings before preferred stock dividends reconciled to net income; and segment core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders.


Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



On or Off

Balance Sheet


As of March 31, 2024


As of December 31, 2023





(in thousands)

Agricultural Finance:







Farm & Ranch:







Loans


On-balance sheet


$ 5,247,543


$ 5,133,450

Loans held in consolidated trusts:







Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors

(single-class)(1)


On-balance sheet


857,156


870,912

Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors

(structured)(1)


On-balance sheet


552,241


561,349

IO-FMGS(2)


On-balance sheet


9,232


9,409

USDA Securities


On-balance sheet


2,354,894


2,368,872

AgVantage Securities(1)


On-balance sheet


5,995,000


5,835,000

LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments


Off-balance sheet


2,884,375


2,999,943

Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)


Off-balance sheet


443,843


452,602

Loans serviced for others


Off-balance sheet


556,622


577,264

Total Farm & Ranch




$ 18,900,906


$ 18,808,801

Corporate AgFinance:







Loans


On-balance sheet


$ 1,258,506


$ 1,259,723

AgVantage Securities(1)


On-balance sheet


369,365


288,879

Unfunded loan commitments


Off-balance sheet


138,423


145,377

Total Corporate AgFinance




$ 1,766,294


$ 1,693,979

Total Agricultural Finance




$ 20,667,200


$ 20,502,780

Rural Infrastructure Finance:







Rural Utilities:







Loans


On-balance sheet


$ 3,108,495


$ 3,094,477

AgVantage Securities(1)


On-balance sheet


3,879,293


3,898,468

LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments


Off-balance sheet


449,935


487,778

Total Rural Utilities




$ 7,437,723


$ 7,480,723

Renewable Energy:







Loans


On-balance sheet


$ 578,258


$ 440,286

Unfunded loan commitments


Off-balance sheet


164,049


47,235

Total Renewable Energy




$ 742,307


$ 487,521

Total Rural Infrastructure Finance




$ 8,180,030


$ 7,968,244

Total




$ 28,847,230


$ 28,471,024




(1)

A type of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security.


(2)

An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization.


(3)

Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties.


The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:


Net Effective Spread(1)


Agricultural Finance


Rural Infrastructure Finance


Treasury






Farm & Ranch


Corporate
AgFinance


Rural Utilities


Renewable
Energy


Funding


Investments


Net Effective
Spread


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


(dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended:




























March 31, 2024(2)

$ 32,843


0.95 %


$ 7,971


2.05 %


$ 7,232


0.42 %


$ 2,049


1.75 %


$ 32,474


0.45 %


$ 475


0.03 %


$ 83,044


1.14 %

December 31, 2023

33,329


0.98 %


8,382


2.06 %


7,342


0.43 %


1,540


1.69 %


33,361


0.47 %


597


0.04 %


84,551


1.19 %

September 30, 2023

32,718


0.97 %


8,250


2.05 %


6,362


0.39 %


1,150


1.46 %


34,412


0.49 %


532


0.04 %


83,424


1.20 %

June 30, 2023

34,388


1.03 %


7,444


1.92 %


5,808


0.38 %


1,100


1.47 %


32,498


0.48 %


594


0.04 %


81,832


1.20 %

March 31, 2023

32,465


0.97 %


7,148


1.94 %


5,507


0.36 %


858


1.53 %


31,738


0.47 %


(543)


(0.04) %


77,173


1.15 %

December 31, 2022

32,770


0.98 %


7,471


1.94 %


4,960


0.34 %


935


1.76 %


27,656


0.42 %


(2,689)


(0.19) %


71,103


1.07 %

September 30, 2022

33,343


1.04 %


7,600


1.99 %


4,220


0.30 %


705


1.97 %


22,564


0.36 %


(2,791)


(0.21) %


65,641


1.03 %

June 30, 2022

32,590


1.05 %


6,929


1.87 %


3,733


0.27 %


468


1.78 %


18,508


0.30 %


(1,282)


(0.10) %


60,946


0.99 %

March 31, 2022

30,354


1.02 %


7,209


1.96 %


3,159


0.23 %


375


1.69 %


16,738


0.28 %


4


- %


57,839


0.97 %




(1)

Farmer Mac excludes the Corporate segment in the presentation above because the segment does not have any interest-earning assets.


(2)

See above for a reconciliation of GAAP net interest income by line of business to net effective spread by line of business for the three months ended March 31, 2024.


The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended


March
2024


December
2023


September
2023


June
2023


March
2023


December
2022


September
2022


June
2022


March
2022


(in thousands)

Revenues:


















Net effective spread

$ 83,044


$ 84,551


$ 83,424


$ 81,832


$ 77,173


$ 71,103


$ 65,641


$ 60,946


$ 57,839

Guarantee and commitment fees

4,982


4,865


4,828


4,581


4,654


4,677


4,201


4,709


4,557

Other

1,077


767


1,056


409


1,067


390


473


307


514

Total revenues

89,103


90,183


89,308


86,822


82,894


76,170


70,315


65,962


62,910



















Credit related expense/(income):


















(Release of)/provision for losses

(1,870)


(575)


(181)


1,142


750


1,945


450


(1,535)


(54)

REO operating expenses

-


-


-


-


-


819


-


-


-

Total credit related expense/(income)

(1,870)


(575)


(181)


1,142


750


2,764


450


(1,535)


(54)



















Operating expenses:


















Compensation and employee benefits

18,257


15,523


14,103


13,937


15,351


12,105


11,648


11,715


13,298

General and administrative

8,255


8,916


9,100


9,420


7,527


8,055


6,919


7,520


7,278

Regulatory fees

725


725


831


831


835


832


812


813


812

Total operating expenses

27,237


25,164


24,034


24,188


23,713


20,992


19,379


20,048


21,388



















Net earnings

63,736


65,594


65,455


61,492


58,431


52,414


50,486


47,449


41,576

Income tax expense

13,553


13,881


13,475


12,539


12,756


11,210


10,303


9,909


9,024

Preferred stock dividends

6,791


6,791


6,792


6,791


6,791


6,791


6,791


6,792


6,791

Core earnings

$ 43,392


$ 44,922


$ 45,188


$ 42,162


$ 38,884


$ 34,413


$ 33,392


$ 30,748


$ 25,761



















Reconciling items:


















Gains/(losses) on undesignated

financial derivatives due to fair value

changes

$ 1,683


$ (836)


$ 2,921


$ 2,141


$ 916


$ 1,596


$ 6,441


$ 2,846


$ 2,612

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities

due to fair value changes

3,002


(3,598)


3,210


(4,901)


(105)


(148)


(624)


428


5,687

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading

assets

(14)


(37)


1,714


(57)


359


31


(757)


(285)


94

Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred

gains on assets consolidated at fair value

31


88


29


29


29


57


24


(62)


20

Net effects of terminations or net settlements

on financial derivatives

(192)


(800)


(79)


583


523


1,268


(3,522)


2,536


15,512

Income tax effect related to reconciling

items

(947)


1,089


(1,638)


464


(362)


(590)


(327)


(1,148)


(5,024)

Net income attributable to common

stockholders

$ 46,955


$ 40,828


$ 51,345


$ 40,421


$ 40,244


$ 36,627


$ 34,627


$ 35,063


$ 44,662

SOURCE Farmer Mac

Lithium vs. Palladium - Zwei Rohstoff-Chancen traden
In diesem kostenfreien PDF-Report zeigt Experte Carsten Stork interessante Hintergründe zu den beiden Rohstoffen inkl. . Zudem gibt er Ihnen konkrete Produkte zum Nachhandeln an die Hand, inkl. WKNs.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.