RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) ("Bowlero" or the "Company"), one of the world's premier operators of location-based entertainment, today provided financial results for the third quarter of the 2024 Fiscal Year, which ended on March 31, 2024.

Quarter Highlights:

Revenue increased 7.0% to $337.7 million versus the prior year and increased 64.7% versus 3QFY19 (quarter ended March 31, 2019)

Revenue excluding Service Fee Revenue increased 8.8% to $336.4 million versus the prior year and was up 64.1% versus 3QFY19

Same Store Revenue declined 2.1% versus the prior year and grew 26.1% versus 3QFY19

Net income of $23.8 million versus prior year loss of $32.1 million and income of $27.4 million in 3QFY19

Adjusted EBITDA of $122.8 million versus prior year of $127.6 million and $67.4 million in 3QFY19

Added 2 locations during the quarter, 1 through acquisitions and 1 new build-out, bringing year-to-date new locations to 23

Total locations in operation as of May 6, 2024 is 352

" Third quarter fiscal year 2024 started slowly due to weather. Post the first three weeks of January, we found a stable footing and increased investments to drive traffic. After the first three weeks of the quarter, we achieved a positive same-store-comp and double-digit total growth. Lucky Strike Miami opened in the quarter with exciting results, and we expect to have four more new builds opening in the next nine months with two in the Denver area and two in California. Summer Season Pass returned this year, and we expect that our continued investments in traffic will drive results throughout the spring and fall," said Thomas Shannon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bowlero.

" Last week, we closed an acquisition in the water park space by acquiring Raging Waves, the largest outdoor water park in Illinois. We bought the park at an attractive price with the opportunity to partner with a strong operator in the space," followed Thomas Shannon. " We will continue to use internal and external investments to support increasing wallet share from customers in the out-of-home entertainment space, helping grow our industry-leading free cash flow generation."

Bobby Lavan, Chief Financial Officer, added, " We had a strong cash flow quarter building up cash balances as we focused on investing capital in new builds and acquisitions. We ended the quarter with $212 million of cash and $432 million of total liquidity."

Positive Update on EEOC Matter

The Company has received positive updates on the status of the age discrimination claims that had been pending with the EEOC. On April 12, 2024, the EEOC issued Closure Notices for the individual age discrimination charges that had been filed, in most cases, many years ago with the EEOC. The notices provide the claimants, as a matter of course, with an individual right to sue. The vast majority of these claims are time-barred. On May 3, 2024, the EEOC issued an additional Closure Notice for the related pattern and practice directed investigation. The notice states that the EEOC has determined not to bring litigation against the Company.

Share Repurchases

From January 1, 2024 through May 6, 2024, the Company repurchased 1.1 million shares of Class A common stock for approximately $13 million, bringing current total repurchases in fiscal year 2024 to approximately 20.8 million. Since 2021, the Company has spent approximately $446 million retiring all SPAC-related warrants, repurchasing 32.1 million shares of common stock, and 5.0 million as-converted preferred shares, reducing common stock outstanding by about 20%.

Dividend

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.055 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024. The dividend will be payable on June 7, 2024, to stockholders of record on May 24, 2024.

Fiscal Year 2024 Guidance

After completing three fiscal quarters, we now expect to be near the low end of our fiscal year 2024 Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA guidance.

About Bowlero Corp.

Bowlero Corporation is one of the world's premier operators of location-based entertainment. With over 350 locations across North America, the Company serves more than 40 million guest visits annually through a family of brands that include Lucky Strike, Bowlero and AMF. In 2019, Bowlero acquired the Professional Bowlers Association, the major league of bowling and a growing media property that boasts millions of fans around the globe. For more information on Bowlero, please visit BowleroCorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risk, assumptions and uncertainties, such as statements of our plans, objectives, expectations, intentions and forecasts. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "anticipate," "believe," "confident," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on our management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, assumptions, beliefs and information. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and could cause future events or results to be materially different from those stated or implied in this document. It is not possible to predict or identify all such risks. These risks include, but are not limited to: our ability to design and execute our business strategy; changes in consumer preferences and buying patterns; our ability to compete in our markets; the occurrence of unfavorable publicity; risks associated with long-term non-cancellable leases for our centers; our ability to retain key managers; risks associated with our substantial indebtedness and limitations on future sources of liquidity; our ability to carry out our expansion plans; our ability to successfully defend litigation brought against us; our ability to adequately obtain, maintain, protect and enforce our intellectual property and proprietary rights and claims of intellectual property and proprietary right infringement, misappropriation or other violation by competitors and third parties; failure to hire and retain qualified employees and personnel; the cost and availability of commodities and other products we need to operate our business; cybersecurity breaches, cyber-attacks and other interruptions to our and our third-party service providers' technological and physical infrastructures; catastrophic events, including war, terrorism and other conflicts; public health emergencies and pandemics, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, or natural catastrophes and accidents; changes in the regulatory atmosphere and related private sector initiatives; fluctuations in our operating results; economic conditions, including the impact of increasing interest rates, inflation and recession; and other factors described under the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") by the Company on September 11, 2023, as well as other filings that the Company will make, or has made, with the SEC, such as Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this press release and in other filings. We expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with information in addition to our results as determined under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), we disclose Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue, Total Bowling Center Revenue, Same Store Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA as "non-GAAP measures", which management believes provide useful information to investors because each measure assists both investors and management in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business. Accordingly, management believes that these measurements are useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period, and management relies on these measures for planning and forecasting of future periods. Additionally, these measures allow management to compare our results with those of other companies that have different financing and capital structures. These measures are not financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for revenue, net income, or any other operating performance or liquidity measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies. Our fiscal year 2024 guidance measures (other than revenue) are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Such items include, but are not limited to, acquisition related expenses, stock-based compensation and other items not reflective of the company's ongoing operations.

Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue represents Total Revenue less Service Fee Revenue. Total Bowling Center Revenue represents Total Revenue less Non-Center Related Revenue, Revenue from Closed Centers (as defined below), and Service Fee Revenue, if applicable. Same Store Revenue represents Total Revenue less Non-Center Related Revenue, Revenue from Closed Centers, Service Fee Revenue, if applicable, and Acquired Revenue. Adjusted EBITDA represents Net Income (Loss) before Interest Expense, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, Share-based Compensation, EBITDA from Closed Locations, Foreign Currency Exchange Loss (Gain), Asset Disposition Loss (Gain), Transactional and other advisory costs, changes in the value of earnouts, and other.

The Company considers Revenue Excluding Service Fee Revenue as an important financial measure because provides a financial measure of revenue directly associated with consumer discretionary spending and Total Bowling Center Revenue as an important financial measure because it provides a financial measure of revenue directly associated with bowling center operations. The Company also considers Same Store Revenue as an important financial measure because it provides comparable revenue for centers open for the entire duration of both the current and comparable measurement periods.

The Company considers Adjusted EBITDA as an important financial measure because it provides a financial measure of the quality of the Company's earnings. Other companies may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, which might limit its usefulness as a comparative measure. Adjusted EBITDA is used by management in addition to and in conjunction with the results presented in accordance with GAAP. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA solely as a supplemental disclosure because we believe it allows for a more complete analysis of results of operations and assists investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Some of these limitations are that Adjusted EBITDA:

do not reflect every expenditure, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

do not reflect changes in our working capital needs;

do not reflect the interest expense, or the amounts necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our outstanding debt;

do not reflect income tax (benefit) expense, and because the payment of taxes is part of our operations, tax expense is a necessary element of our costs and ability to operate;

do not reflect non-cash equity compensation, which will remain a key element of our overall equity based compensation package; and

do not reflect the impact of earnings or charges resulting from matters we consider not to be indicative of our ongoing operations.

GAAP Financial Information

Bowlero Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 July 2, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,429 $ 195,633 Accounts and notes receivable, net 5,668 3,092 Inventories, net 14,955 11,470 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,723 18,395 Assets held-for-sale 2,069 2,069 Total current assets 261,844 230,659 Property and equipment, net 811,648 697,850 Internal use software, net 24,165 17,914 Operating lease right of use assets 561,655 449,085 Finance lease right of use assets, net 531,985 515,339 Intangible assets, net 97,995 90,986 Goodwill 832,311 753,538 Deferred income tax asset 75,540 73,807 Other assets 34,391 12,096 Total assets $ 3,231,534 $ 2,841,274 Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 153,810 $ 121,226 Current maturities of long-term debt 9,203 9,338 Current obligations of operating lease liabilities 31,163 23,866 Other current liabilities 9,568 14,281 Total current liabilities 203,744 168,711 Long-term debt, net 1,131,803 1,138,687 Long-term obligations of operating lease liabilities 559,171 431,295 Long-term obligations of finance lease liabilities 682,153 652,450 Long-term financing obligations 438,819 9,005 Earnout liability 126,659 112,041 Other long-term liabilities 27,088 25,375 Deferred income tax liabilities 4,321 4,160 Total liabilities 3,173,758 2,541,724 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 10) March 31, 2024 July 2, 2023 Temporary Equity Series A preferred stock $ 133,760 $ 144,329 Stockholders' (Deficit) Equity Class A common stock 9 11 Class B common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 512,621 506,112 Treasury stock, at cost (349,770 ) (135,401 ) Accumulated deficit (240,982 ) (219,659 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,132 4,152 Total stockholders' (deficit) equity (75,984 ) 155,221 Total liabilities, temporary equity and stockholders' (deficit) equity $ 3,231,534 $ 2,841,274

Bowlero Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Revenues $ 337,670 $ 315,725 $ 870,746 $ 819,370 Costs of revenues 225,894 189,304 623,905 534,212 Gross profit 111,776 126,421 246,841 285,158 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 39,488 35,891 114,765 102,837 Asset impairment 354 489 409 573 Loss (gain) on sale of assets 657 (192 ) 651 (2,170 ) Other operating expense 265 649 5,171 2,625 Total operating expense 40,764 36,837 120,996 103,865 Operating profit 71,012 89,584 125,845 181,293 Other expenses: Interest expense, net 46,890 29,117 130,575 80,066 Change in fair value of earnout liability (8,868 ) 87,222 14,541 158,758 Other expense 3 5,986 66 5,356 Total other expense 38,025 122,325 145,182 244,180 Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) 32,987 (32,741 ) (19,337 ) (62,887 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 9,141 (668 ) 2,067 1,285 Net income (loss) $ 23,846 $ (32,073 ) $ (21,404 ) $ (64,172 )

Bowlero Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 76,899 $ 92,923 $ 148,098 $ 208,802 Net cash used in investing activities (39,294 ) (24,944 ) (285,960 ) (187,949 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (15,451 ) 2,838 154,287 7,964 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 320 418 371 (9 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 22,474 71,235 16,796 28,808 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 189,955 89,809 195,633 132,236 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 212,429 $ 161,044 $ 212,429 $ 161,044

Balance Sheet and Liquidity As of March 31, 2024 and July 2, 2023, our calculation of net debt was as follows: (in thousands) March 31, 2024 July 2, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,429 $ 195,633 Bank debt and loans 1,155,323 1,164,662 Net debt $ 942,894 $ 969,029

As of March 31, 2024 and July 2, 2023, our cash on hand and revolving borrowing capacity was as follows: (in thousands) March 31, 2024 July 2, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 212,429 $ 195,633 Revolver Capacity 235,000 235,000 Revolver capacity committed to letters of credit (15,834 ) (10,386 ) Total cash on hand and revolving borrowing capacity $ 431,595 $ 420,247

GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliations

FY24 vs. FY19 FY24 vs. FY23 (in thousands) March 31, 2019 March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 March 31, 2024 Total Revenue - Reported $205,023 $337,670 $315,725 $337,670 less: Service Fee Revenue - (1,270) (6,652) (1,270) Revenue excluding Service Fee Revenue $205,023 $336,400 $309,073 $336,400 less: Non-Center Related (including Closed Centers) (8,679) (4,096) (6,315) (4,096) Total Bowling Center Revenue $196,344 $332,304 $302,758 $332,304 less: Acquired Revenue (544) (85,424) (428) (36,194) Same Store Revenue $195,800 $246,880 $302,330 $296,110 % Year-over-Year Change Total Revenue - Reported 64.7% 7.0% Total Revenue excluding Service Fee Revenue 64.1% 8.8% Total Bowling Center Revenue 69.2% 9.8% Same Store Revenue 26.1% (2.1)%

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Three Months Ended (in thousands) March 31, 2024 April 2, 2023 March 31, 2019 Consolidated Revenue $337,670 $315,725 $205,023 Net income (loss) - GAAP 23,846 (32,073) 27,432 Net income (loss) margin 7.1% (10.2)% 13.4% Adjustments: Interest expense 49,177 29,117 15,468 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,141 (668) (291) Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges 37,119 29,933 20,490 Share-based compensation 4,143 4,207 847 Closed location EBITDA (1) 2,159 480 588 Foreign currency exchange gain 318 328 5 Asset disposition loss (gain) 657 (192) 2,045 Transactional and other advisory costs (2) 3,813 8,726 127 Changes in the value of earnouts (3) (8,868) 87,222 - Other, net (4) 1,301 508 639 Adjusted EBITDA $122,806 $127,588 $67,350 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 36.4% 40.4% 32.8%

(1) The closed location adjustment is to remove EBITDA for closed locations. Closed locations are those locations that are closed for a variety of reasons, including permanent closure, newly acquired or built locations prior to opening, locations closed for renovation or rebranding and conversion. If a location is not open on the last day of the reporting period, it will be considered closed for that reporting period. If the location is closed on the first day of the reporting period for permanent closure, the location will be considered closed for that reporting period. (2) The adjustment for transaction costs and other advisory costs is to remove charges incurred in connection with any transaction, including mergers, acquisitions, refinancing, amendment or modification to indebtedness, dispositions and costs in connection with an initial public offering, in each case, regardless of whether consummated. Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation. (3) The adjustment for changes in the value of earnouts is to remove of the impact of the revaluation of the earnouts. Changes in the fair value of the earnout liability is recognized in the statement of operations. Decreases in the liability will have a favorable impact on the statement of operations and increases in the liability will have an unfavorable impact. (4) Other includes the following related to transactions that do not represent ongoing or frequently recurring activities as part of the Company's operations: (i) non-routine expenses, net of recoveries for matters outside the normal course of business, (ii) costs incurred that have been expensed associated with obtaining an equity method investment in a subsidiary of VICI, (iii) severance expense, and (iv) other individually de minimis expenses. Certain prior year amounts have been reclassified to conform to current year presentation.

