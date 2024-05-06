TAILG Unveils 19 E-bikes at 2024 CHINA CYCLE

SHANGHAI, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 5 to 8, the China International Bicycle Exhibition opened grandly in Shanghai. TAILG, as a leading electric two-wheeler company, exhibited its latest full range of E-bike products. The on-site sales were booming, with visiting customers from South Korea, Europe and the United States giving thumbs up frequently.

7 Major Series, 19 New Models Released

With energy shortages and rising oil prices, trends like low-carbon, smart, and lightweight have propelled the rapid development of E-Bikes, making it a new hundred-billion-dollar opportunity in the global two-wheeler industry.

At the exhibition, e-bikes have attracted much attention as a new track for Chinese brands to go overseas. TAILG's product team has conducted long-term localized user research in countries around the world and launched seven major e-bike product series, including urban, mountain, motorcycle-like, functional and shared, with a total of 19 models.

At the exhibition, the TAILG booth had active transactions, especially the six key new products, such as ManBa Max, Hornet Max, Ekoo, Pitaya, Snow Swallow and Eco, which were widely praised by overseas customers.

Among high-end mountain bikes, Hornet Max can provide a more balanced weight distribution and excellent climbing ability and is the first choice for mountain bike enthusiasts who focus on quality and intelligent technology.

At the same time, the efficient mid-drive system is paired with the SR 11-speed transmission to make riding more effortless. The Hornet Max is equipped with a 48V500W motor, an adjustable hydraulic front fork and a mid-mounted gas shock absorber, allowing you to ride comfortably on rugged mountain roads.

As a folding bike, Snow Swallow's configuration is eye-catching. The 500W rear hub motor, coupled with an aluminum alloy folding frame, has a top speed of 35km/h and a pure electric range of up to 35km. It is also equipped with a USB charging port, which can charge mobile phones at any time, making it a good commuting choice for urban white-collar workers.

It is reported that in 2023, TAILG's overseas e-bike products have been widely recognized in the Korean and North American markets, with e-bike sales in the Korean market alone reaching nearly 30,000 units.

TAILG Expands Global Presence

In the process of realizing the dream of globalization, TAILG actively creates new long-range product categories, seizes the new E-Bike track, and focuses on building benchmark markets and countries overseas.

Recently, TAILG exceeded its order target at the Canton Fair, and the number of customers it received far exceeded expectations. At the first Asiabike Jakarta, TAILG was visited by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and discussed the electrification process of Indonesia's two-wheel vehicles. At the same time, it successfully joined hands with nearly 100 of the first distribution partners through the first Indonesia Low Carbon Mobility Seminar.

These achievements not only demonstrate TAILG's overseas capabilities, but also lay a solid foundation for its globalization strategy. The 2024 CHINA CYCLE will also help TAILG further win an e-bike market worth hundreds of billions of dollars and accelerate its globalization.

About TAILG

TAILG Group was established in Shenzhen, China in 2004. It has evolved into a diversified corporation integrating research and development, production, sales, sharing, charging, and battery swapping of electric two and three-wheelers with comprehensive industry chains. TAILG has ten smart manufacturing bases around the world, with an annual production capacity of more than 15 million units and more than 35,000 stores. Its products are exported to more than 90 countries and regions and are favored by consumers around the world.

