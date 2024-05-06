Loar Holdings Inc. Announces Addition of Paul Dolan as Executive Vice President

Loar Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "Loar"), a leading provider of niche aerospace and defense components, announced that Paul Dolan has joined the organization as Executive Vice President. Mr. Dolan will have operational, financial, and strategic oversight of Maverick Molding Co., Pacific Piston Ring Co., Inc., AGC Acquisition LLC d/b/a AGC Incorporated, and SAF Industries LLC d/b/a Gar Kenyon.

Paul comes to Loar with over 25 years of experience in the Technology and Aerospace and Defense industries, most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Aviation Technical Services ("ATS"), a leading provider of aircraft heavy maintenance, component repair services, and distribution of Used Serviceable Material (USM) and in-house developed PMA parts. Prior to ATS, Mr. Dolan held commercial and defense executive leadership roles at Chromalloy Gas Turbine, LLC. Paul has a B.S. Mechanical Engineering from the United States Naval Academy, a M.S. Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology, and an MBA from the USC Marshall School of Business. Mr. Dolan also is a decorated U.S. Naval Officer who flew carrier-based F/A-18 fighter aircraft including in the Persian Gulf.

"Paul has a track record of executive leadership, delivering superior results while creating an intentional culture consistent with Loar's values. We are thrilled to have Paul's extensive talent in the Loar Family" said Dirkson Charles, Loar Holding's Chief Executive Officer and Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors. "The Loar family of companies welcomes Paul to the Team", continued Mr. Charles.

"I am very excited to be joining such a talented leadership team and an organization passionate about both culture and results. I'm honored to have the opportunity and look forward to supporting our industry and assisting in the next chapter of Loar's growth and success" stated Mr. Dolan.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier with established relationships across leading aerospace and defense OEMs and Tier Ones worldwide. The Company's mandate is to create a strategic global alliance of companies specializing in the design and manufacture of aerospace and defense components. Loar provides its partners and customers with innovative, cost-effective engineering and manufacturing capabilities and responsive, dependable service, leading to profitable and sustainable long-term relationships.

