Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2024) - Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings (OTC Pink: CBIH), a leading company in the cannabis industry, proudly announces Mr. John E. Jones as its new Treasurer and Director.

Mr. Jones is a former 101st Airborne Division sergeant, with an illustrious 35-year career in the business sector, growing an iconic QSR's presence by 80 additional locations as a Franchise Partner, Operator and Chief Executive Officer. Led by his direction, the company has excelled through strategic acquisitions, mergers, and groundbreaking capital projects, strengthening its presence in a fiercely competitive market.

In addition to his transformative role in the QSR industry, Mr. Jones has successfully managed dual executive roles as Treasurer of an advertising firm and CFO of a repair and installation of Industrial equipment, HVAC, and preventative maintenance division with 90 clients, showcasing his multifaceted business acumen.

"Mr. Jones's deep familiarity with our company's core operations, along with his robust business acumen, makes him the ideal choice for this pivotal role," added Mr. Picazo, CEO of CBIH. "Given his impressive history of strategic guidance and fiscal oversight, he is the ideal match for CBIH's ambitions to establish ourselves as pioneers in cannabinoid research and innovation."

Dr. Ugochi Ekeocha, the CBIH's Director of Clinical Trials Operations, remarked, "The upcoming changes and the fresh categorization of cannabis as a Schedule III controlled substance, acknowledging its therapeutic value, aligning it with medications like Tylenol and Marinol, will make Mr. Jones's expertise extremely beneficial. His knowledge will be essential as we advance our research and persist in establishing industry standards."

"I am delighted to become a part of the exceptional team at Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings," shared Mr. Jones. "I am enthusiastic about making valuable contributions to the company's triumphs and advancing its mission in the dynamic cannabis sector."

Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings anticipates that Mr. Jones's appointment to the leadership team will serve as a catalyst for enhancing CBIH's stature in the cannabis industry, driving forward a trajectory of sustained achievement.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file at www.OTCmarkets.com.

