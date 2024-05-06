Lyric providers can now offer patients the option to safely replace their hearing aids on their own.

Phonak, a leading global provider of life-changing hearing solutions, today announces an FDA cleared self-replacement option for Phonak Lyric, the world's only 100% invisible hearing aid? that provides 24/7 hassle-free hearing? with proven tinnitus relief. With the new clearance, certified Lyric providers in the U.S. can now offer experienced wearers the ability to replace their Lyric devices independently, further enhancing accessibility and reducing in-office visits.

Lyric with self-replacement is a hearing care professional-guided option for patients who would feel comfortable replacing their Lyric hearing aids every other time on their own.

Key benefits of the self-replacement model include:

Time-savings. Self-replacement can result in up to 50% fewer office visits.

Self-replacement can result in up to 50% fewer office visits. Flexibility . Lyric providers now have a flexible refitting alternative to better meet the needs of their patients.

. Lyric providers now have a flexible refitting alternative to better meet the needs of their patients. Confidence . Patients can feel confident knowing they have replacement devices readily available, minimizing emergency calls and ensuring uninterrupted hearing.

. Patients can feel confident knowing they have replacement devices readily available, minimizing emergency calls and ensuring uninterrupted hearing. Attractiveness. Studies show that both non-hearing aid owners and current wearers are more likely to choose Lyric with self-replacement as an option.1,2

Phonak Lyric is endorsed by hearing care professionals and has long been recognized for its unmatched invisibility and convenience among wearers. The self-replacement option offers patients the same exceptional benefits as traditional Lyric devices, including 100% invisible hearing, clear natural sound, hassle-free 24/7 hearing, and tinnitus relief day and night. Additionally, the Lyric subscription model ensures patients receive the latest updates at no additional charge.

Self-replacement is optional and not suitable for everyone. Patients interested in incorporating self-replacement into their Lyric hearing experience are encouraged to schedule a consultation with their Lyric provider to discuss candidacy.

For more information about the Phonak Lyric Self-Replacement option, or to find a local Lyric provider, please visit the Phonak website.

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry's broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we're committed to creating a world where "life is on" for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

