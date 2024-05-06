Hexaware Technologies Ltd.: Hexaware Strengthens Data Capabilities with Acquisition of Softcrylic

MUMBAI, India and LONDON and ISELIN, N.J., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies, a leading global provider of digital solutions, today announced the acquisition of Softcrylic, a premier data consulting firm headquartered in Minneapolis. This strategic acquisition bolsters Hexaware's data and analytics capabilities, enabling the company to offer clients a comprehensive suite of services to drive marketing and customer journeys through data and technology.

By leveraging Softcrylic's expertise in customer journeys and marketing technology alongside Hexaware's engineering prowess and AI expertise, the integrated organization will enhance the capabilities of the CMO office in driving business growth through effective data utilization. Together, they will enable enterprises to extend and customize the data journey beyond marketing into multiple lines of business.

"The acquisition of Softcrylic aligns perfectly with our vision of becoming a dominant preferred partner for our clients' needs around customer and marketing analytics," said Girish Pai, Global Head - Data & AI at Hexaware. "Softcrylic's deep data capability combined with their marketing analytics expertise will enable us to help our clients unlock the power of their data and drive tangible business outcomes."

"Joining forces with Hexaware presents an exciting opportunity to expand our reach and accelerate our growth," said John Flavin, CEO, Softcrylic. "We are confident that our combined expertise will create a powerhouse in the data consulting space."

Softcrylic brings a unique blend of data strategy and engineering expertise. They specialize in tackling complex data challenges, from data capture and validation to data modeling and activation. With multi-tiered marketing stack expertise across Adobe, Google, and Salesforce, coupled with their engineering capabilities on Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS, Softcrylic empowers organizations to harness their data and gain deeper insights through advanced data activation techniques.

Softcrylic works with many of the most recognized brands in the world across Travel & Hospitality, Food & Beverage, Retail, Financial Services and Sports & Media. Aidan Lyons, a Softcrylic client and CEO of FanCapital, stated, "Softcrylic is a critical partner for FanCapital as we build the largest sports vertical audience and incremental monetization platform in the world. I look forward to continuing our work with Softcrylic and believe the expanded capabilities of Hexaware can further enhance our data strategy."

Global Investment Bank, Canaccord Genuity, advised Softcrylic on the transaction.

About Softcrylic

Softcrylic is a data consulting firm that helps organizations understand and leverage the power of their data. They offer a wide range of services, including strategy and advisory, engineering, data and analytics, marketing technology, and The Data Desk, a unique solution that provides ongoing data management support. With offices in Atlanta, Princeton, Chennai, Canada, and their headquarters in Minneapolis, Softcrylic serves a diverse clientele across various industries.

About Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 30,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With this purpose gaining momentum, we are well on our way to realizing our vision of being the most loved digital transformation partner in the world. We also seek to protect the planet and build a better tomorrow for our customers, employees, partners, investors, and the communities in which we operate.

With 45+ offices in 16 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237417/Hexaware_NEW_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-strengthens-data-capabilities-with-acquisition-of-softcrylic-302136726.html