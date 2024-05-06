Omega Point Research, Inc.: Omega Point is Available on Eze Marketplace

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Omega Point, a leading provider of comprehensive front-office risk management and portfolio construction solutions, is excited to announce its launch on Eze Marketplace.





This collaboration marks a significant milestone in empowering customers to leverage Omega Point as their investment copilot to efficiently identify portfolio exposures and risks and enhance portfolio construction without the necessity for development or data science teams.

Omega Point's integration into the Eze Marketplace, renowned for offering a fast and easy extension of Eze platforms, ensures users gain immediate access to factor risk model analytics. With Omega Point's open ecosystem streamlining access to key datasets and fintech tools, investors' risk, portfolio management, and research teams can now gain actionable insights into their portfolios in minutes rather than days or weeks.

Emma Vosburg, Omega Point Director of Business Development, commented, "Your portfolio may contain unintentional factor exposures that negatively impact your returns. Identifying these potential factor exposures is crucial for avoiding these drawdowns. Now that Omega Point is part of the Eze Marketplace, you have access to our sophisticated tools within a unified dashboard, allowing you to accurately identify and manage these exposures alongside other Eze Marketplace applications."

James Griffin, Executive Managing Director, Global Head of Sales, SS&C Eze, said, "With rapidly changing market dynamics, our clients are always looking for ways to enhance their risk management and portfolio construction capabilities. By embedding Omega Point within their Eze platform, clients can leverage powerful tools to deploy a quantitative approach to portfolio construction, identifying key factors driving performance, underlying exposures, and much more."

This move further enhances SS&C Eze's commitment to providing its clients plug-and-play access to a growing menu of solutions that solve business challenges swiftly and effectively.

About Omega Point:

Omega Point is a comprehensive front-office risk management and portfolio construction solution, allowing customers to efficiently identify portfolio exposures and risks and take action through improvements in portfolio construction. The open ecosystem streamlines access to key datasets and fintech tools, thereby boosting the efficiency of investors' risk, portfolio management, and research teams without needing development or data science teams.

About SS&C Eze:

Eze Marketplace is the fast and easy way for SS&C Eze's robust and diverse client base to extend their investment management platform's capabilities and solve business challenges quickly. Eze Marketplace provides plug-and-play access to a rapidly growing menu of ready-to-enable solutions directly from trusted industry-leading partners. Clients can find turnkey apps and other solutions for risk, analytics, market intelligence, data visualization, workflow controls, chat, transaction cost analysis, artificial intelligence, liquidity, and so much more.

