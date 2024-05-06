Rapyuta Robotics, Inc: Rapyuta Robotics and Plustech Inc. Join Hands to Showcase at NPE 2024

SCHAUMBURG, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Rapyuta Robotics, a pioneer in cloud robotics, and Plustech Inc., a leader in injection molding technology, are thrilled to announce their collaboration, which will be prominently showcased at NPE 2024. The must attend plastics show is held every 3 years with 2000+ exhibitors. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies as they introduce a combination of pick assist robots and a virtual conveyor belt system designed to enhance productivity and efficiency in the manufacturing sector.

Rapyuta Robotics and PlusTech join hands at NPE 2024

The upcoming NPE 2024, set to be held in Orlando, Florida, will serve as the platform for Rapyuta Robotics and Plustech Inc. to debut their innovative solutions. Unlike traditional systems, the virtual conveyor belt operates on a fixed route, optimizing the movement of materials with precision and reliability.

"This collaboration with Plustech Inc. is a pivotal partnership for us," said Ryo Mori, Executive Director-Business at Rapyuta Robotics. "As we venture into manufacturing, we aim to leverage the flexible and collaborative robot control we have polished in warehouse automation. NPE 2024 is the perfect stage to introduce our capability."

Attendees of NPE 2024 can look forward to live demonstrations and interactive sessions where Rapyuta Robotics and Plustech Inc. will showcase the capabilities of their new systems. The event will provide an opportunity for industry leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to witness first-hand how these technologies can reshape the future of plastics manufacturing.

For more information about Rapyuta Robotics and Plustech Inc., or to schedule a meeting, please contact:

Contact: Ryo Mori

Title: Executive Director - US

Phone Number: 773-236-2401

Email Address: pr.us@rapyuta-robotics.com

Website: https://www.rapyuta-robotics.com

SOURCE: Rapyuta Robotics

