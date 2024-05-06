Anzeige
Montag, 06.05.2024
WKN: 850226 | ISIN: US0258161092 | Ticker-Symbol: AEC1
Tradegate
06.05.24
15:46 Uhr
216,90 Euro
+2,50
+1,17 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
06.05.2024
HQ Announces Integration With American Express for an Enhanced Ride Payment Experience

New B2B payments collaboration provides HQ SummitGround® users a seamless and intuitive way to manage payments and expenses.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / HQ, one of the industry-leading enterprise solutions for global ground transportation, announced a new integration with American Express whereby American Express® U.S. Business and Corporate Card Members can now create virtual Cards within HQ SummitGround®. Starting today, Card Members can manage ride payments and expenses for a fully integrated payment experience while earning the rewards of their American Express Card.1 For their companies, this will mean enhanced visibility and improved reconciliation on those expenses.



This new B2B payments collaboration allows employees, vendors, contractors, interview candidates, and others to use American Express virtual Cards to pay for rides taken. Card Members can establish specific controls for each on-demand virtual Card payment, including spending limits, expiration dates and allowed merchant categories. Card Members can also reduce time spent on expense reporting by viewing virtual Card transaction data within the platform. Larger enterprise clients can utilize multi-use Cards to associate projects or deals with a group of rides.

"As the leading corporate mobility platform, this integration with American Express provides our joint clients, both large and small businesses, with an enhanced ride payment experience and next-level spending visibility," said Amiad Solomon, CEO, and Co-Founder of HQ. "This strengthens our focus on spending control, travel policy compliance, and payment transparency to drive operational efficiency and support our client's strategic objectives."

To achieve this integration, HQ is participating in the American Express Sync Commercial Partner Program.

Enrollment is required, and fees may apply. To learn more, visit:

https://hqtravel.com/integrationamex

1 Not all Cards are eligible to get rewards. Terms and limitations vary by Card type.

ABOUT HQ
HQ SummitGround® is one of the industry-leading end-to-end enterprise solutions for corporate mobility globally. HQ delivers the technology that powers ground transportation with our unique ride booking, billing, and payment platform. HQ offers a wide range of mobility services from taxis, and private car hire to ride-hailing and corporate shuttles. HQ is trusted by clients internationally including Fortune 500 companies from the world's largest banking institutions and law firms.

Contact Information
Charity Rumery
Chief Revenue Officer
charity@hqtravel.com

SOURCE: HQ

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

