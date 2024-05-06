Draycott Place Advisors LLC: Draycott Place Partners Advises Mortgage Information Services, Inc. on Its Merger With Lenderful Solutions LLC

NEW CANAAN, CT / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Draycott Place Partners ("Draycott") announced today that its client, Mortgage Information Services, Inc. (MIS), has merged with Lenderful Solutions LLC ("Lenderful").

Draycott, an affiliate of Weild & Co., served as the exclusive financial advisor to MIS.

MIS is a leading provider of title and settlement services throughout the United States. Lenderful provides digital mortgage origination solutions to leading mortgage originators.

Aaron Stein-Sapir, CEO of MIS and the combined entity, stated: "Leveraging Lenderful's comprehensive Point-of-Sale solutions and MIS's nationwide title services, this merger will enhance the digital lending experience, accelerate closing timelines, broaden market outreach, and uphold their steadfast commitment to excellence. This merger also solidifies Lenderful's dedication to advancing financial inclusion and innovation, delivering unparalleled value, and empowering all parties to the mortgage transaction at a lower cost than alternative solutions."

Steven Palmer, President of Draycott, said, "It's been great working with Aaron. He's built an outstanding title agency and we believe that marrying it with Lenderful will significantly enhance the borrower experiences for both of the companies' customers."

Regarding Draycott, Aaron Stein-Sapir added: "It's been a pleasure to work with Draycott. Steve's background as a former CEO of a title insurer enabled him to add significant value by really understanding my business. I look forward to working with Steve and Jerrod on other exciting strategic transactions in the future."

Draycott provides M&A and Capital Raising services primarily to title insurance companies, as well as for other tech-enabled mortgage and business services companies. Draycott is an affiliate of Weild & Co., a licensed broker dealer. All securities transactions executed through Weild & Co., Member FINRA | SIPC.

www.draycottplace.biz

steven.palmer@draycottplace.biz

203-952-2632

SOURCE: Draycott Place Partners

