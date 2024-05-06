Grabie Art Fund Collaborates With American Art Therapy Association to Make Art Therapy Accessible to All

Grabie Offers Quality Art Supplies at Low Cost Including a Quarterly Art Club Box

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Grabie, a leading online retailer in making art & art supplies accessible to everyone, today announces its collaboration with the American Art Therapy Association through the Grabie Art Fund.





Grabie x AATA





The Grabie Art Fund was launched in 2022 as a vehicle to provide art supplies for people who can't afford them. 1% of all purchases on GrabieArt.com go into the Grabie Art Fund, which allows Grabie to donate art supplies directly to underserved communities that wouldn't otherwise have access. To date, the Grabie Art Fund has served 39 organizations and donated over $157,000 in art supplies.

"We've seen how art can support mental health, so we created the Grabie Art Fund to fund donations of art supplies to our partner organizations. Your purchase helps to put thoughtfully selected art supplies into the hands of people in underserved communities, to support mental health via art therapy," said Evan Li, CEO of Grabie.

In 2023, Grabie Art Fund donated to Born This Way Foundation, founded by artist and activist Lady Gaga and her mother, Cynthia Germanotta. Through this initiative, Grabie was able to donate to over twenty local organizations in need of art supplies for art therapy.

To meet this year's increased demand, Grabie engaged with the American Art Therapy Association. Art therapists are credentialed mental health professionals. They are trained in a broad range of psychological theory and ways to use art media and creative processes to help people cope with mental health challenges. Throughout 2024, Grabie will work with AATA to reach new communities in need by providing donations to AATA member programs each quarter.

These programs provide free art therapy in their local communities. Some of the recipient organizations include Nassau County Youth Wellness Summit, Full Spectrum Therapy, Free Arts NYC, My House, and The Uvalde Love Project, to name a few. These organizations reach today's youth, LGBTQ+, veterans and underserved communities, including unhoused communities.

"We are very conscious of being inclusive of all people whether that's ethnicity, beliefs, how they identify, or how able bodied they are - we are always doing our best to include and represent everyone to the best of our ability," said Kallah Maguire, Marketing Director of Grabie.

In addition to Grabie's art and craft supplies, Grabie launched its quarterly Art Box with a focus on art and creativity supporting mental health. The Art Box gives access to different types of art materials, and activities that can help to improve mental health via art no matter what skill level you are! Boxes can be purchased individually, or for an even lower price, as a subscription.

Grabie's goal is to support as many people as possible by giving them access to affordable, quality art supplies that they would not otherwise have. They encourage everyone to embrace their individuality and express themselves creatively. For more information, visit GrabieArt.com

About Grabie:

The idea for Grabie started in 2021 as a response to the widespread anxiety and depression that touched many of our lives during the pandemic. We ourselves have experienced the uplifting, inspiring, and healing powers of creative expression through art and became passionate about making it available and accessible to as many people as possible.

The foundation of Grabie is an excited and dedicated international team in Shanghai & Los Angeles. We strive to support access to art for all people regardless of age, background, or how they identify. Grabie is dedicated to making ART accessible to everyone. Together we're committed to encouraging everyone to embrace their individuality and express themselves creatively. Our goal is to support as many people as possible by giving them access to art supplies that they would not otherwise have. Visit GrabieArt.com.

About American Art Therapy Association (AATA)

The American Art Therapy Association (AATA) is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit, non-partisan, professional, and educational organization dedicated to the growth and development of the art therapy profession. Founded in 1969, the American Art Therapy Association is one of the world's leading art therapy membership organizations. Visit https://arttherapy.org.

