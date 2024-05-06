CipherDriveOne, a KLC Group LLC Company: CipherDriveOne Kryptr Achieves Common Criteria Certification

New Strong Encryption Software Recognized For Passing NIAP Testing Required For The Digital Battlefield

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / KLC Group Inc. proudly announces the achievement of the Common Criteria certification for its latest product, CipherDriveOne Kryptr. This certification marks a significant milestone in data security and solidifies CipherDriveOne Kryptr's position as a leading solution for protecting the government's classified information arena.





CipherDriveOne Kryptr is a robust Software Full Disk Encryption (SwFDE) product that utilizes FIPS 140-2 certified crypto algorithms, including AES-256-bit encryption. Combined with CipherDriveOne pre-boot hardware-based Disk Encryption (HwFDE), this forms two independent layers of data at rest, ensuring up to top-secret level security for sensitive data across various platforms. What sets CipherDriveOne Kryptr apart is its Windows, Linux, and Hypervisor support and versatile authentication options, offering single, two-factor, and multifactor authentication capabilities.

The key benefits for organizations:

• Pre-boot Locking. Before your operating system boots up, it's protected. CipherDriveOne Kryptr verifies your identity and fortifies your entire hard drive against unauthorized access. Your data stays safe and secure, always.

• Custom User Roles. With support for up to four unique user roles, CipherDriveOne Kryptr empowers you to customize access and permissions, putting you in control of your device using username/password and smart cards.

• Rules-based Configurations. With highly configurable login, password, and lock-out functions, including a Dead man's switch, CipherDriveOne Kryptr can match the requirements of the highest security policies.

• Offers Secure Erase. With a simple "crypto erase" function, the software can wipe your hard drive clean, permanently erasing sensitive data.

• Audit and Logging. Administrators can easily stay compliant by reviewing audit logs and authentication reports, ensuring easy adherence to privacy compliance laws.

"Our Kryptr team has worked tirelessly to develop CipherDriveOne Kryptr, ensuring that it meets the rigorous standards set forth by Common Criteria," adds Kurt Lennartsson, CEO at KLC Group. "This certification validates our efforts and reaffirms our dedication to providing the US government and defense industry customers with the most secure encryption solutions available."

The certification also means that CipherDriveOne Kryptr will be listed on the NSA CSfC (National Security Agency Commercial Solutions for Classified) website, further enhancing its credibility and visibility within the industry.

"We are thrilled to receive the Common Criteria certification for CipherDriveOne Kryptr," says John Myung, President of KLC Group. "This recognition underscores our commitment to pushing cutting-edge encryption solutions for the Commercial Solutions for Classified programs."

CipherDriveOne Kryptr is currently available for Windows 10/11 and RedHat Linux 8/9, catering to many users across different platforms.

