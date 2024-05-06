Global technology leader and seasoned industry expert joins Everstream to help re-invent the future-proof supply chain

Gartner Supply Chain Symposium Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced the executive appointment of Paige Cox, formerly an Everstream Executive Advisory Board Member, to Chief Product Officer. In her new role, Paige will utilize her extensive supply chain background to scale innovation for mass market success at Everstream.

"A critical member of Everstream's Executive Advisory Board over the last twelve months, Paige demonstrates unparalleled passion and trust in Everstream's vision to transform supply chain risks into opportunities," said David Northington, CEO, Everstream Analytics. "Her expertise in building and scaling enterprise SaaS solutions, fueling product innovation and driving mass market success is a testament to her leadership. Paige joins Everstream at a pivotal moment in time; as our new Chief Product Officer, she will help accelerate our growth trajectory to new heights."

Since its inception, Everstream has leveraged the power of AI to build its market-leading platform. Customers around the world rely on the platform to assess supply chain risk at the material, supplier and facility location levels; as supply and distribution networks and risks change, so does the assessment. Billions of supply chain data points combined with AI, advanced analytics and graph technology produce short-term and long-range strategic risk scores. Equally beneficial, Everstream's use of advanced technology ensures that customers receive updates relevant to them and their business; in fact, customers routinely confirm that Everstream is the first to report on significant alerts impacting their business.

Prior to Everstream, Paige was the former SVP, Chief Product Officer and Head of SAP Business Network where she was responsible for setting the strategic product portfolio direction and oversaw the global product development of the world's largest and most comprehensive B2B network. In 2023 and 2022, Supply Chain Digital recognized Paige as one of the Top 100 Women in Supply Chain; she was also a 2023 and 2022 award recipient of "Pros to Know" and "Women in Supply Chain" by Supply Demand Chain Executive.

"Everstream's powerful platform capabilities signals its market making potential," said Paige Cox, Chief Product Officer, Everstream. "We are uniquely positioned to become the intelligence solution helping customers to 1) gain cross functional visibility of their supply chain, 2) scale capabilities for scenario modeling, and 3) automate intelligent decisions.

Everstream leverages the power of GenAI to help customers identify the looming risk most important for their business. The company's ability to future-proof supply chains with greater visibility, insights and sustainability will be on display at the 2024 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium Expo. Everstream's Chief Industry Officer Koray Köse, a renowned supply chain expert and futurist will be hosting two panel discussions.

Prior to Everstream, Koray spent several years at Gartner, informing market strategy around present day supply chain resilience. A sought-after supply chain evangelist, Koray is an authority on developing global supply chain and sourcing strategies, re-engineering and transforming business processes, and maximizing financial resources.

"In today's complex supply chain environment, global enterprises need next generation approaches that utilize AI to deliver the most precise visibility and targeted risk intelligence," said Köse. "I look forward to joining my former Gartner colleagues and fellow panelists on stage as we discuss the growing need for AI in supply chain."

The first session on Monday, May 6, "AI Predictive Insights That Drive Holistic Risk Management," will feature Vin Ramundo, senior solutions consultant at Everstream, and will focus on how advanced analytics and AI technologies are reshaping the way organizations navigate risks, offering real-time insights into supply chain operations. On Tuesday, May 7, Köse will be joined by John R. Allen, U.S. Marine Corps Four-Star General, (Ret), Siemens Infrastructure's Head EVP of Supply Chain, Sven Markert, and Ryan Elliott, Kearney Partner and Co-Founder of PRISM for a panel titled, "Zero-Dark-Thirty Win in Polycrisis by Embracing AI and Risk Management," which will explore how organizations are navigating global supply chain challenges amidst polycrisis and multipolarity.

For more information on Everstream's presence at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium Expo, please visit here.

About Everstream Analytics

The world's best supply chains run on Everstream Analytics. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream's proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240506717302/en/

Contacts:

Maria Ross

fama PR

Everstream@famapr.com