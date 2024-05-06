Ironmark Expands Service Offering with Two Acquisitions to Streamline the Marketing Supply Chain

Acquisitions Strengthen Full-Service Marketing Suite with ML-Powered Predictive Analytics and Privacy-Compliant SOC 2 Security Protocols

Ironmark, a leading full-service marketing and communications firm, announces the acquisition of two companies - Deliver Media and L & D Mail Masters - to strengthen its portfolio of marketing services. Deliver Media is a Tampa-based company that uses first-party data and predictive analytics powered by machine learning to launch powerful multi-channel marketing campaigns. L & D Mail Masters, based in New Albany, IN, is a direct mail firm that offers a wide range of solutions for direct marketing needs, from campaign design to implementation, in a privacy-compliant SOC 2 environment. These acquisitions extend the service offerings Ironmark brings to customers, further simplifying the complexity associated with marketing campaign creation and management.

"Ironmark is committed to helping our customers grow their businesses by incorporating best-in-class innovations and expertise to help them succeed. Adding these two organizations specializing in predictive modeling and highly sophisticated integrated performance marketing solidifies Ironmark's position as a national leader in strategy and execution across digital and physical channels," said Jeff Ostenso, CEO, Ironmark.

Ironmark boasts a deep history of excellence in marketing services that span more than half a century, characterized by decades of growth and service expansion into new areas to meet its customers' growing and evolving needs. Today, Ironmark is known for solving complexities across the marketing ecosystem - both physical and digital - from procurement to strategy to campaign inception to delivery. With the acquisitions of Deliver Media and L & D Mail Masters, the company expands its direct marketing services suite with a powerful data and predictive analytics offering which both ultimately makes it easier for Ironmark's clients to find, engage, and win more customers and has a strong, measurable return-on-investment (ROI).

"Ironmark has an incredibly impressive track record for making all the right moves when it comes to business growth; counting Deliver Media amongst those decisions is a true moment of pride for me and the entire team," said Sean Johnson, CEO of Deliver Media. "Marketing efforts don't exist in a vacuum - every part of the process is intricately linked to the next. Ironmark is delivering on its promise to make that process as seamless as possible by giving its customers a one-stop shop for all of their marketing needs at a quality that far exceeds the competition. This acquisition takes that promise even further by providing best-in-class data, direct attribution solutions, and analytics that will help customers achieve campaign goals every time."

Founded in 2013, Deliver Media is the go-to partner for franchises like Domino's Pizza looking to leverage customer data and predictive analytics to better understand how to interact and foster deeper relationships with customers to drive repeat and predictable business. Founded in 1986 by longtime CEO Diane Fischer, L & D Mail Masters is a direct mail and marketing firm that offers a comprehensive range of direct marketing solutions via its SOC 2 privacy compliant facility and is the trusted partner to customers in a wide range of industries, including insurance, financial services, healthcare and others. The addition of these organizations, each with their own sharply honed areas of marketing expertise, into the Ironmark portfolio will unlock unprecedented opportunities for Ironmark customers to further streamline their processes and drive measurable return on invested marketing spend.

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with Ironmark," said Jill Peden, VP, Sales and Marketing, L & D Mail Masters. "Under Jeff Ostenso's leadership, Ironmark has become a marketing powerhouse with first-class services in digital and physical asset creation and management. Ironmark can now take the data Deliver Media uncovers and marry it with the physical output that L & D can accomplish in a secure environment. This is an enormous advantage for Ironmark customers."

These are the latest in a series of strategic acquisitions (16 over the course of 20 years, with 12 of the 16 owners still with the Company) as all designed to expand its full suite of offerings. Ironmark continues to expand in reach and capabilities to evolve with the diverse needs of their client base. All employees of both companies will be incorporated into the Ironmark team across locations in Tampa, FL and New Albany, IN. Deliver Media CEO Sean Johnson will retain his role as CEO and take on the role of Chief Strategy Officer for Ironmark. Jill Peden of L & D Mail Masters joins Ironmark as VP of Sales and Marketing. Both appointments are effective immediately.

Visit the Ironmark blog for more detailed information about how Ironmark is untangling the marketing supply chain in 2024.

About Ironmark

Ironmark, a full-service marketing and communications firm, has been delivering innovative solutions for more than 60 years to sectors like healthcare, retail, B2B, and technology. Their focus is on simplifying the marketing landscape and creating solutions for next-generation issues. The Company's expertise includes design, digital and offset printing, event design, signage, branded merchandise, and creative digital marketing, web development, and e-commerce. Known for seamlessly integrating digital and physical marketing services using advanced technology platforms such as their own custom-built Ignition brand portals, Ironmark stands as a nationwide, one-stop shop for integrated communications solutions and simplifying complexities across the marketing supply chain. For additional information, visit http://www.ironmarkusa.com.

About Deliver Media

Deliver Media is a leading data and predictive analytics provider that specializes in creating targeted, data-driven campaigns for franchise and multi-unit businesses. With a strong emphasis on leveraging both first and third-party data, Deliver Media offers comprehensive insights into buyer behavior and ROI, enabling its clients to maximize their marketing efforts effectively. As a trusted partner for some of the world's largest brands like Domino's Pizza, Deliver Media offers innovative and impactful campaigns via direct mail, programmatic advertising, Connected TV (CTV), Over-The-Top (OTT) media services, and more, aimed at optimizing customer engagement, sales and marketing ROI.

About L & D Mail Masters

L & D Mail Masters Inc. is a full-service, secure data and direct marketing firm located just outside Louisville, KY. L & D Mail Masters. offers a wide range of solutions for direct marketing needs, from campaign design to implementation and all of the services in between. L & D's privacy-compliant, SOC 2 type II audited facility enables clients to design, print, and mail all in one secure location. By demonstrating SOC 2 compliance, L & D Mail Masters builds trust with healthcare, finance, education and technology clients, assuring them that their sensitive information is handled securely.

Press Contact

Kristin Canders

kristin@grithaus.agency

(207) 974-7744

SOURCE: Ironmark

View the original press release on accesswire.com