Lexaria Bioscience Corp.: Lexaria Announces New Research Program to Evaluate Mode of Action and Performance of DehydraTECH-GLP-1 Drugs

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX)(NASDAQ:LEXXW) (the "Company" or "Lexaria"), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms announces an applied research program to evaluate certain molecular characteristics of DehydraTECH processed with the glucagon-peptide 1 ("GLP-1") drug, semaglutide, related to its mode of action and performance. The research will be conducted in partnership with the National Research Council of Canada ("NRC").

"We are excited about our partnership with the NRC for the mode of action molecular characterization of DehydraTECH-GLP-1 drugs. This work program could potentially provide data to assist Lexaria's efforts in partnering with the pharmaceutical industry for the most rapid introduction possible of DehydraTECH with GLP-1 drugs," said John Docherty, President of Lexaria. "The NRC was selected for this important work program because of its high calibre research facilities and capabilities, further building upon the previous history of successful research projects between Lexaria and the NRC."

This work program will evaluate the molecular properties of DehydraTECH-processed pure semaglutide using simulated gastric fluid thereby mimicking conditions in the human gut. A battery of testing methods will be employed, including polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis ("PAGE"), size exclusion chromatography ("SEC"), matrix assisted laser desorption ionization mass spectrometry ("MALDI MS") and dynamic light scattering ("DLS").

Parameters to be examined will include the oligomerization potential of DehydraTECH-processed pure semaglutide in gastric fluid, relative to published literature showing that semaglutide delivered from commercially available Rybelsus® occurs in simple monomeric form in the human gut amenable to permeation of the gastric epithelium for delivery systemically.

Identifying the molecular behaviour of DehydraTECH-processed pure semaglutide compositions will complement Lexaria's 2024 animal and human pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic studies and could ultimately lead to alternative formulations with enhanced performance. Initial pilot clinical testing in humans announced earlier this year using a DehydraTECH-semaglutide capsule composition formulated using crushed Rybelsus® tablets evidenced that DehydraTECH processing led to 43% higher peak levels of semaglutide in blood than the unprocessed Rybelsus® tablet. A reduction in adverse event incidence along with significant improvements in blood sugar control was also evidenced in that study with the DehydraTECH-processed Rybelsus® compared to the unprocessed Rybelsus®.

The research program is expected to complete in early August and results will be reported as soon as possible thereafter.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp. & DehydraTECH

DehydraTECH is Lexaria's patented drug delivery formulation and processing platform technology which improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream through oral delivery. Since 2016, Lexaria has developed and investigated DehydraTECH with a variety of beneficial molecules in oral and topical formats. DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption and has also evidenced an ability to deliver some drugs more effectively across the blood brain barrier, which Lexaria believes to be of particular importance for centrally active compounds. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 41 patents granted and many patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com.

