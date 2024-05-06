Care Synergy Network: Colorado PACE Names Emily Petersen as Executive Director

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / Colorado PACE, an Affiliate of Care Synergy, announced today the appointment of Emily Dawson Petersen as the company's executive director. Petersen joins the healthcare organization in advance of its anticipated Q4 2024 launch as the newest provider of Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) services in the Denver Metro area.

Petersen has over 17 years of leadership experience in the healthcare industry, including nearly nine years leading teams in providing PACE services. Most recently, she served as the national director of scheduling for InnovAge. In this role, she oversaw 21 PACE centers in six states and was responsible for improving patient care and compliance through the standardization of national scheduling processes. Petersen previously worked as the center director for Northern Colorado InnovAge PACE from 2015 - 2022. She was responsible for opening the center and leading administrative and clinical teams in providing PACE services to nursing home eligible seniors.

As executive director, Petersen will lead the development and implementation of the newly formed Colorado PACE healthcare organization as it launches quality senior care services in up to 81 zip codes including Denver County and portions of Jefferson, Arapahoe, Douglas, Broomfield, and Adams counties.

PACE is a comprehensive healthcare program consisting of doctors, nurses, therapists, and other healthcare professionals that help individuals at risk for nursing home placement stay in their own communities for as long as safely possible. At a PACE care center, participants can receive medical care, enjoy a meal, and participate in recreational activities.

"Emily will bring exceptional leadership to managing the new Colorado PACE Center, "stated Robin Doerr, vice president of marketing, development, and special projects for Care Synergy. "Emily's many years of success managing PACE facilities will allow her to lead Colorado PACE in providing best-in-class care that keeps nursing home eligible seniors in their own homes and communities for as long as it is safely possible."

About Colorado PACE: Colorado PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is a local, community-based, not-for-profit program serving the Denver metro area. Colorado PACE provides a complete continuum of compassionate care to nursing home eligible seniors. The goal of PACE is to keep seniors in their homes and communities for as long, and as safely as possible. Colorado PACE is a sister company to The Denver Hospice and an Affiliate of the Care Synergy network and can be reached at (303) 780-4600.

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care, and in the future, Colorado PACE. Care Synergy Affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org.

