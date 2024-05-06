A European consortium including Germany's Fraunhofer ISE is researching suitable crop and PV system combinations, conducting tests under Nordic conditions, and developing software to expedite adoption. Since early this year, a European team has been working on a two-year research project with a budget of €2 million ($2. 05 million) to investigate agricultural crop yield, PV production, and water consumption with a plan to apply the findings in new models and software. The research, which includes a pilot plant to test solutions under conditions in the Nordic region of Europe, covers the use of ...

