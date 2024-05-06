i-Blason Launches Stunning Spring Collection, Introducing Floral Designs That Blend Style and Protection

For Apple and Samsung Devices

ALPHARETTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / i-Blason, a leading innovator in protective mobile accessories, is thrilled to unveil its stunning new Spring collection with 8 vibrant floral designs that seamlessly blend style and protection.

The Spring Collection will be available for the iPhone 13, 14 and 15 series as well as Samsung 23 and S24 series. This marks the start of i-Blason's commitment to expanding its portfolio to cater to the stylish woman who prioritizes protection without compromising on design.

Key Features of the i-Blason Spring Collection:

MagSafe Compatibility: Embrace the season with cases that reflect your personality and deliver the convenience and reliability of MagSafe compatibility.

Premium Protection: Each case is engineered with i-Blason's signature impact-resistant technology, providing robust protection against everyday drops, bumps, and scratches. This ensures that your device remains safeguarded without sacrificing style.

Precision Fit: Designed to snugly fit a variety of devices, the cases provide easy access to all ports, buttons, and features. The precise cutouts ensure that functionality is never compromised, offering a seamless experience for the user.

Slim and Lightweight: Despite the advanced protection, the cases remain slim and lightweight, making them ideal for everyday use. The ergonomic design ensures a comfortable grip while adding minimal bulk to the device.

Raised Bezel Design: The raised edges provide additional protection to the screen and camera, safeguarding them from scratches and drops. This feature is particularly beneficial for those who want to ensure the longevity of their devices.

A New Era for i-Blason

The launch of the Spring collection signifies a new chapter for i-Blason, as the company seeks to broaden its design portfolio to meet the evolving needs of modern women. "Our customers have always appreciated our commitment to protection, and now, we want to offer them a broader range of designs that align with their personal style," said Melissa Hau, Brand Manager at i-Blason. "This collection represents the perfect balance between fashion and function, allowing women to express themselves while keeping their devices safe."

The Spring collection is available now as a website exclusive on https://www.i-blason.com/collections/spring-collection. To celebrate the launch, i-Blason is offering special promotions for a limited time, inviting customers to embrace the spirit of the season with a fresh, new look.

About i-Blason

i-Blason is a global leader in protective mobile accessories, dedicated to providing innovative designs that prioritize both style and functionality. Known for its durable and sleek designs, i-Blason remains at the forefront of the industry, continuously setting new standards in device protection.

For more information, please visit https://www.i-blason.com or contact marketing@i-blason.com.

Contact Information

Melissa Hau

Brand Manager

marketing@i-blason.com

SOURCE: i-Blason

View the original press release on newswire.com.