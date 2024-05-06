Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
+56,25% in 5 Tagen: Genialer Schachzug - diese Übernahme verändert alles
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JG9Z | ISIN: US11135F1012 | Ticker-Symbol: 1YD
Tradegate
06.05.24
16:01 Uhr
1.209,60 Euro
+22,20
+1,87 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
1-Jahres-Chart
BROADCOM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROADCOM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.205,401.206,8016:20
1.204,601.206,6016:20
ACCESSWIRE
06.05.2024 | 16:02
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

N8 Identity Named Broadcom IDM Partner of the Year for North America

N8 Identity, a trusted leader in identity management solutions, proudly announces its recognition as the Broadcom IDM Partner of the Year for North America for the year 2023

BURLINGTON, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 6, 2024 / N8 Identity Inc, a trusted leader in identity management solutions, proudly announces its recognition as the Broadcom IDM Partner of the Year for North America for the year 2023. This prestigious award underscores N8 Identity's longstanding commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exemplary service to its clients, further solidifying its position as a key player in the identity management sector.

N8 POTY

N8 POTY
N8 Identity Partner of the Year Broadcom

As a partner of Broadcom Inc for over two decades, N8 Identity has consistently demonstrated excellence in providing identity management solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of organizations across various industries. The award highlights N8 Identity's exceptional performance, dedication to customer success, and significant contributions to the growth and success of Broadcom's IDM ecosystem.

Shawn Upson, Vice President of Sales at N8 Identity, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are honored to be named the Broadcom IDM Partner of the Year for North America. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as our ongoing collaboration with Broadcom. Together, we strive to empower organizations with cutting-edge identity management solutions that enhance security, streamline operations, and drive business growth."

N8 Identity's innovative approach to identity management, coupled with its deep expertise and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, has earned the trust of clients worldwide. The company's partnership with Broadcom Inc has been instrumental in delivering robust, scalable solutions that address the complex challenges of modern identity management.

N8 Identity remains dedicated to advancing the field of identity management and delivering superior solutions that empower organizations to thrive in an increasingly digital world. The company's receipt of the Broadcom IDM Partner of the Year award underscores its position as a trusted industry leader and reinforces its commitment to innovation and customer success.

For more information about N8 Identity Inc and its innovative identity management solutions, visit n8id.com.

About N8 Identity Inc: N8 Identity Inc is a leading provider of identity management solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of products and services designed to help organizations effectively manage identities, secure access, and streamline operations. With over two decades of industry experience and a commitment to innovation, N8 Identity empowers businesses to achieve their security and operational objectives while driving business growth.

Contact Information

Shawn Upson
info@n8identity.com

SOURCE: N8 Identity

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.